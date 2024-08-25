DMK rule golden period of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments dept: Udhayanidhi

The DMK-led government is the golden period of the HR&CE department, said Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday (August 25).

Listing out various initiatives, Udhayanidhi said the state government has reclaimed temple lands in the past three years.

Virtually addressing the 'Anaithulaga Muthamizh Murugan Manadu', a religious conference on Lord Muruga being held at Palani in Dindigul district, he also said the DMK government does not come in the way of anybody's faith and respects the feelings of all.

The conference was organised by the state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, and Palani is one of the six holy abodes of Lord Muruga.

"The DMK rule is the golden period of the HR&CE department. It was during the rule of the Justice Party, the starting point of the DMK, that a law was enacted and right to worship ensured," Udhayanidhi said.

He said that Chief Minister M K Stalin has been implementing a number of initiatives through the HR&CE department since the DMK came to power in 2021.

They include consecration of about 1,400 temples, reclaiming 6,000 acres of temple lands worth ₹5,600 crore and feeding over one lakh devotees daily across temples in the state.

"Dravidam means everything for all. It doesn't ignore anyone but unites everyone and the best example is the appointment of tenple archakas (priests) from all castes," the minister added.

The Stalin-led "Dravida model government" has been conducting conferences only after making many "achievements" in the past three years in the HR&CE department, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)