‘No question of alliance strain with DMK’: AICC in-charge Chodankar

As political activity gathers momentum in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, questions around alliance cohesion, organisational discipline, campaign strategy, and leadership renewal have come into focus. In this interview, the Congress party’s AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar outlines the party’s relationship with the DMK, its stance on justice and creative freedom, digital outreach initiatives, and efforts to rebuild the organisation through youth leadership.

How healthy is the relationship between the Congress party and the DMK?

Very healthy. There is no question of the relationship being unhealthy. We met the Hon’ble Chief Minister on December 3, and he welcomed us very well.

You recently had a meeting in Delhi with senior Congress leaders from Tamil Nadu. What were the key points discussed there?

Whatever the leaders wanted to convey, they expressed themselves openly to the leadership. The leadership listened carefully and responded. Everyone had the opportunity to speak.

The AICC has issued a directive asking Tamil Nadu leaders to speak in one voice and refrain from commenting publicly on election strategy. BJP leaders have criticised this, saying it reflects a lack of discipline in Congress. How do you respond?

We are not doing any alliance at gunpoint or blackmailing anyone using agencies like the ED or CBI. We do not function like that. That is why they feel discipline is enforced at gunpoint, by using the ED and CBI, arresting people and harassing their own people. We do not do that.

They have divided this country. Even during the freedom movement, when the entire nation was fighting against the British, these people were colluding with the British and dividing the freedom movement.

In the last election, Congress secured around 4.29 percent of the vote share and won 18 seats. What will be your bargaining strategy with the DMK this time?

That is our strategy. I cannot tell you what our strategy will be. Everything will be discussed with our senior leadership.

Is Congress trying to bring actor Vijay into its alliance? Your party also spoke out against the censorship of his film Jana Nayagan. Why did Congress take that stand?

Rahul Gandhi ji has started the Naya Yatra. ‘Naya’ represents justice. Wherever injustice happens, Congress stands there. We do not look at who is involved. Wherever there is injustice, we will oppose it. We stand for justice.

Why was the same principle not applied during the controversy around the film Parasakthi, which also faced censor cuts?

We have to be very clear about whether that film contained fiction or history. It had many issues. When fiction is presented as history, distortion happens. That is something we have to examine carefully.

Your party’s online campaign, Rakkhamba Talk, has been drawing attention. How was this initiative conceptualised?

We have appointed a new social media strategist for Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. I am happy that in Puducherry, this initiative became very popular and went viral.

It talks about local issues every day. People wait for 7 pm to see what Rakkhamba is going to say that day. The same thing is now happening in Tamil Nadu. It has just been launched, and in a few more days, people will wait for Rakkhamba to speak more.

You recently announced that over 61 percent of district-level Congress leaders in Tamil Nadu are below the age of 50. Has this decision come too late?

Nothing is late. Any time is a beginning, and it is a beginning for good. We have also taken a lot of care when it comes to social engineering.

