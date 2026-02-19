DMDK, once launched to oppose DMK, is now its ally; what changed?

Asked about a possible DMDK-DMK alliance for the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi had then confidently predicted that it would one day fall into place. That prophecy has finally come true. The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), widely perceived to have been founded in 2005 as an anti-DMK force by actor-politician Vijayakanth, has now formally joined the DMK-led alliance for the 2026 state Assembly elections, its first-ever tie-up with the Dravidian major.

Speaking to reporters at the DMDK state headquarters at Koyambedu, Chennai, after meeting Chief Minister MK Stalin, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, all smiles, announced the alliance. “With great happiness, I inform you that the DMDK has today finalised an alliance with the DMK. All your questions have been answered today,” she said.

‘This is party’s wish’

“This decision was taken on the basis of the opinion poll we conducted among party district secretaries through ballot boxes. Every district secretary and the entire party wanted the DMK alliance. That is the party’s wish, the party’s decision – and my wish too. Everyone is happy and welcomes this.”

Premalatha expressed confidence that the alliance would secure a massive victory in 2026. “The DMK-led alliance will win more than 200 constituencies. This is a coalition desired by all parties and people alike,” she declared, adding that the alliance had the blessings of her late husband Vijayakanth and the late Karunanidhi.

She recalled the long-standing personal bond between the two families. “Captain (Vijayakanth) and Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) shared a deep friendship for many years. Kalaignar himself officiated our wedding. When I visited Arivalayam today, only Captain’s memories came to my mind. Though alliance talks never materialised when both leaders were alive, Captain wanted an alliance with Kalaignar, and Kalaignar himself said it would happen. Today, it did.”

Seat-sharing and Rajya Sabha berths

On seat-sharing and Rajya Sabha berths, she said, “Everything, including constituency allocation and Rajya Sabha seats, has been discussed. Brother MK Stalin will announce the details.”

Sources indicate the DMDK is likely to be offered 8-10 Assembly seats plus one Rajya Sabha seat, though there is no official confirmation yet.

The announcement has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP. In a strongly worded statement, the Tamil Nadu BJP said: “Captain Vijayakanth opposed the Tamil-hostile DMK-Congress alliance till his last breath. Yet today, the party he built has joined hands with those very forces. The DMK gave nothing but humiliation and hardship to the DMDK. Captain’s soul will never forgive this alliance with anti-people forces.”

‘They have boarded a sinking ship’

Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan told The Federal, “They have boarded a sinking ship and made Captain’s loyal workers sit on it too. It is heartbreaking. Vijayakanth stood for honesty, integrity, women’s safety and people’s welfare. This decision is truly regrettable. They claim it is the workers’ wish, but I wonder if the workers really wanted this. The NDA is extremely strong – we will definitely win. My sympathies to Premalatha – that’s all.”

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan welcomed the development. Speaking to The Federal, he said, “An already strong DMK alliance has become even stronger with DMDK’s entry. Victory is now certain. Those who hoped the DMK front would break have been disappointed, while Kalaignar’s dream of this alliance has finally come true.”

Senior political commentator Raveendran Duraisamy, credited by many with sowing the seeds for this alliance, told The Federal, “One should not look only at the vote share DMDK got in the last election, but at how many additional votes it can bring in in the coming one. In western districts, DMDK can help consolidate non-Gounder votes against the Gounder community. In northern districts, it can mobilise votes against the Vanniyar community. That is why the DMK leadership warmly welcomed Premalatha.”

He added that if DMDK workers campaign seriously, the party could outperform the fractured PMK, which is split between father and son.

DMDK’s political journey so far:

2011: Alliance with AIADMK

2014: Part of BJP-led coalition

2016: Led People’s Welfare Front; Vijayakanth contested as CM candidate

2019: Again with AIADMK

2021: Alliance with AMMK

2024: Back with AIADMK

2026: First-ever alliance with DMK

Why did the DMDK move towards the DMK? Sources close to Premalatha cite several reasons:

Lack of due respect within the AIADMK alliance.

Disappointment over AIADMK’s failure to honour a 2024 poll understanding on a Rajya Sabha seat.

Feeling treated as a disposable ally by both AIADMK and BJP, creating sudden pressure on Premalatha.

Alleged assurances from DMK on financial and logistical support for election expenses.

With DMDK’s entry, the DMK-led front appears significantly strengthened ahead of the 2026 battle, while the Opposition camp reels from yet another setback. How this will transform the electoral outcome remains a hard guess.