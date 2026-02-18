Dayanidhi Maran’s remark on Coimbatore residents triggers political row

A fresh political controversy erupted in Tamil Nadu after DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran reportedly made remarks perceived as derogatory towards the people of Coimbatore during a party meeting. Opposition BJP and AIADMK leaders seized on the comments, demanding an immediate apology, while the DMK dismissed the criticism as politically motivated misrepresentation.

The row began when a video clip circulated on social media showing Dayanidhi Maran, a senior DMK leader and MP from Chennai Central, allegedly stating that "Coimbatore people spoiled/ruined things". The context appears to be light-hearted or humorous within the meeting, but critics interpreted it as an insult to the hardworking residents of Coimbatore, a major industrial hub.

BJP, AIADMK demand apology

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai lambasted Maran for his "disrespectful" comments, noting that former DMK minister V Senthil Balaji was seen laughing in the background. Annamalai described Coimbatore residents as "polite and dignified," emphasising their significant economic contributions through hard work. He demanded an unconditional public apology from Maran.

Echoing Annamalai's sentiments, AIADMK leader and former minister SP Velumani, who represents Thondamuthur in Coimbatore district, issued a scathing rebuke. He cited Senthil Balaji's laughter as evidence of the DMK's lack of concern for the district, asserting that the party has historically "given nothing to Coimbatore and only spoiled what was there." Velumani warned that Coimbatore voters are poised to punish the DMK again for its "hatred" towards the region.

DMK hits back

In response, Senthil Balaji, a prominent DMK leader and Karur district secretary, defended Maran, describing the remarks as "humorous" and accusing Annamalai of "cheap politics" by editing and misrepresenting the video clip. The leader, referring to Annamalai as "attakathi" ('cardboard knife' — a term implying cheap and ineffective), questioned the BJP leader's contributions to Coimbatore despite his position.

Senthil Balaji highlighted unaddressed issues like funding for the Coimbatore Metro project, GST burdens on local entrepreneurs, and import duties affecting exporters in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Karur. He noted that Coimbatore voters had "rejected" Annamalai in the previous parliamentary elections, implying his criticism lacks credibility.

Kongu region political flashpoint

Coimbatore and the western Kongu region have long been a political battleground in Tamil Nadu. The area is known for its entrepreneurial spirit, with a large population of industrialists and workers contributing significantly to the state's GDP. Historically, Opposition parties have accused the DMK of neglecting western Tamil Nadu, focusing development more on the northern and southern regions.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran slammed Maran for his remarks, accusing him of spewing venom against the Kongu region. He demanded an immediate public apology from Maran, stating that DMK's "arrogance" will ensure it can never set foot in Coimbatore again.

Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan demanded public apologies from Maran and Senthil Balaji. She called the remark unacceptable and predicted a massive electoral defeat for DMK.

TVK General Secretary Arunraaj criticised what he called the DMK's consistent disrespect towards the public and warned of statewide defeat in upcoming elections, beyond just Coimbatore.