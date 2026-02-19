DMDK joins DMK-led alliance ahead of 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

DMDK has formally entered the DMK-led alliance ahead of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, along with other senior office-bearers, met Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in person to seal the arrangement.

"It brings me immense joy that the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), founded by ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth — a man who held unwavering love for Muthamizh Arignar Leader Kalaignar and was my dear friend — has today joined the secular progressive alliance! I warmly welcome the capable General Secretary, my beloved sister Mrs. Premalatha Vijayakanth @PremallathaDmdk, who is now skillfully leading the movement founded by brother Captain, along with all the party functionaries," stated Chief Minister MK Stalin in a post on X.

"May your arrival — carrying the black and red flag — and this bond of goodwill continue to contribute to the progress and prosperity of Tamil Nadu! Let us march together to ensure the continuation of the #DravidianModel government and to advance Tamil Nadu in every sphere!" he added.

Until this announcement, DMDK had maintained silence over which alliance it would choose for the upcoming Assembly election. Political observers had indicated that the party planned to make its stand clear only after the Congress declared its position, with sections of the leadership believing that such timing could strengthen its hand in negotiations.

With party recognition dependent on securing at least six per cent of the vote and winning eight constituencies, DMDK entered talks pressing for 20 seats. However, both the DMK and the AIADMK were reportedly prepared to offer only seven constituencies along with a Rajya Sabha seat.

Within the party, functionaries urged the leadership to insist on a double-digit allocation, arguing that anything less could jeopardise its future prospects. As deliberations continued, the leadership refrained from committing to either side.

Recently, Premalatha Vijayakanth’s meeting with BJP leader S. P. Velumani and Union Minister Rajnath Singh at the Isha Yoga Centre had sparked speculation about a possible continuation with the AIADMK-led front.

With the 2026 Assembly election drawing nearer and both major Dravidian parties consolidating their alliances, DMDK’s decision marks a notable moment in the evolving electoral contest.