Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan’s mentor recounts his formative years

The Federal spoke to Mu Palanisamy, veteran Jana Sangh leader and mentor of CP Radhakrishnan, who shared personal anecdotes from their long association and reflected on Radhakrishnan’s journey from Tiruppur’s Jana Sangh unit to India’s Vice Presidency.

When did you first meet CP Radhakrishnan?

During the year 1973, in Tiruppur’s Classic area, he came to visit us. He was studying PUC in Srikkanad. He told us it was difficult to locate our place and then said he wanted to join the Jana Sangh. He was accompanied by KR Durai. They both said they would come back again.

How did he get involved in RSS and political activity?

After 2-3 days, there was an RSS event at the Gujarati Thirumana Mandapam. Before that, we were distributing invitations at shops. At that time, Radhakrishnan and his friends had come to a theatre to watch a movie. Since we had already met, we invited them to the event. After the programme, he was introduced to everyone there.

That was his first meeting, right?

Yes, that was his first meeting. Later that year, he became more involved.

What was his age then?

He was doing his PUC, so he must have been around 16 or 17 years old.

What position were you holding at that time?

I was the Tiruppur district head.

Were you with the RSS then?

Not RSS, but Jana Sangh. Since we were fewer in number, we organised events jointly. At that time, a state general committee meeting was planned in Coimbatore.

Who attended that meeting?

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Jana Krishnamurthy and Subramanian Swamy were there. Radhakrishnan was praised for his speech. He was very young, with curly hair, but everyone liked him.

Do you recall Vajpayee’s interaction with him?

Yes. At that meeting, I asked Radhakrishnan to garland Vajpayee. When he went on stage, Vajpayee held his hand and asked for a photograph. He told Radhakrishnan, "You are very young now. You will do well in life."

How did he balance studies and politics in those days?

He was deeply invested in party work, which worried his family. Later, he joined VOC College in Thoothukudi. Our Jana Sangh office rent was Rs 50 per month, and all of us contributed. From his allowance, Radhakrishnan used to send us Rs 20-25 regularly for rent.

So he used his savings to support the party?

Yes. He lived frugally and gave us his savings. Even after that, he continuously attended Jana Sangh and later Janata Party events.

How did he bond with others during his early days?

He was affectionate and kind to everyone. He often invited us to his home. Despite my modest background, he had a deep bond with me and even visited my village often.

What other contributions did he make at that time?

At the RSS, he gifted a Maruti van to Hindu Munnani leader Ramagopalan, who had no vehicle then. Whenever he travelled with us for events, he ensured we were safely dropped home. He also donated generously to party funds.

When did he become the RSS leader of Tiruppur?

That was after the Emergency period. In 1996, when I contested the Assembly elections in Tiruppur, he supported and travelled with me closely.

What happened during the Coimbatore bomb blasts?

That day, Radhakrishnan had gone to receive LK Advani at the airport. The rest of us were near the stage. Initially, when a couple of bombs went off, we thought it was minor. But soon, several blasts followed. There was smoke everywhere. Since Radhakrishnan was at the airport, he narrowly escaped.

Did the meeting go ahead?

It began but was eventually cancelled after multiple blasts. Advani’s delayed flight also helped him escape the tragedy.

What did Radhakrishnan do after the incident?

After being reelected, he personally helped the families of the deceased and injured. He arranged funds from the Centre, visited them in person, and even took loans to provide financial support.

When did he become the BJP state secretary?

In 1996, he became the State Secretary. Despite his daughter being unwell at that time, he remained disciplined in his work. His office functioned smoothly under him.

How did he handle the DMK-BJP alliance during those days?

When the alliance broke, it was not a big problem. During the no-confidence resolution, DMK supported the BJP. Leaders like CN Annadurai and Vajpayee respected each other. Even Karunanidhi had cordial ties with Vajpayee. There weren’t major ideological conflicts, and Radhakrishnan comfortably completed his second term in the Parliament.

How did he rise further in the BJP?

Later, while managing his company and remaining active in RSS, he became the BJP state president. At the announcement event, he called me and Swaminathan onto the stage, saying we were instrumental in his political career. He first sought our blessings before beginning his speech.

How did he treat his old colleagues after becoming governor?

After he became the Jharkhand governor, we visited him. His house was crowded, yet he came straight to greet us, saying, "Anna, all of us struggled for years. This post can only go to one person. Give me your blessings." He always treated us with respect.

What do you recall from the party office inauguration in Tiruppur?

BJP president JP Nadda attended the event. Radhakrishnan reminded everyone of our early struggles when we struggled to pay the rent of Rs 50. He acknowledged our sacrifices and made sure we were honoured on stage. JP Nadda said it was the most emotional event he had attended and praised our five decades of struggle.

What is Radhakrishnan’s best quality according to you?

Radhakrishnan faces every challenge with courage.

Any memorable anecdotes that reflect his discipline?

Once, while putting up posters in Coimbatore, a poster fell into a gutter. He immediately picked it up and pasted it, not wanting it to be wasted. When Narendra Modi was fasting as Gujarat CM, Radhakrishnan flew down to meet him. From then on, he shared a close bond with Modi.

How was his bond with LK Advani?

He admired Advani deeply. I admired Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Radhakrishnan later agreed that Atalji’s wisdom and vast collection of 85,000 files made him unparalleled. He respected both leaders immensely.

Did he have differences with other political leaders?

He respected everyone but was never intimidated. Once, when J Jayalalithaa attended a Coimbatore event, all candidates were asked to stand. Radhakrishnan alone stayed seated on stage, saying, “I’ll remain seated; if someone asks me to stand, we’ll see.”

How do you view Annamalai’s leadership?

Annamalai’s performance is impeccable. He is simple and grounded. When he visited my house for lunch, he personally ensured everyone present had eaten. He connects well with the public.

Why do you still call him ‘Radhu’?

When he became an MP, I went to his house and asked, “Is the MP available?” He told me, “Anna, no matter what position I hold, always call me Radhu.” I have addressed him that way ever since.

How do you see his elevation to vice-president?

Radhakrishnan becoming the vice-president is God’s grace. It is the result of his good karma and tireless hard work.

What message would you give him today?

I already told him — for over 52 years, he has worked dutifully in different posts. Seeing someone who struggled with us now become the second citizen of India brings us immense happiness.

(The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)