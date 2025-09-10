Congress sends 'impartiality' reminder to VP-elect, recalls S Radhakrishnan's words in 1952

The Congress on Wednesday (September 10) extended best wishes to vice president-elect CP Radhakrishnan and recalled India’s first vice president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's words in the Rajya Sabha in 1952 that a democracy is likely to "degenerate into a tyranny if it does not allow the opposition groups to criticise fairly, freely, and frankly the policies of the government".

The opposition party asserted that Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan practised what he preached, both in letter and spirit.

‘Practised what he preached’

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "While extending its best wishes to Shri CP Radhakrishnan, the newly-elected Vice President of India who will also be the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the Indian National Congress recalls the wise words of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the very first Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. On the opening day of the Rajya Sabha on May 16, 1952, the very eminent philosopher-educationist-author-diplomat had said: 'I belong to no party, and that means I belong to every party in this House. It shall be my endeavour to uphold the traditions, the highest traditions, of parliamentary democracy and act towards each party with fairness and impartiality with ill-will to none and goodwill to all....A democracy is likely to degenerate into a tyranny if it does not allow the opposition groups to criticise fairly, freely, and frankly the policies of the Government'," Ramesh posted on X.