CP Radhakrishnan: Tiruppur’s quiet leader rises as India's Vice-President

Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu’s textile hub, was abuzz on September 9, 2025, as its own Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan is set to become India's next Vice-President. For some, his rise is a source of pride, but for others, it stirs little enthusiasm.

Supporters described him as simple and grounded, with strong ties to his hometown. “It’s really a matter of pride that he is a Tamilian,” said P. Sasi Kumar. Others, however, expressed doubt. “What did CP Radhakrishnan do for Tamils? He did not do anything for Tiruppur or Coimbatore,” said Rahim.

Amid celebrations with poojas and sweets by BJP workers, everyday people in Tiruppur’s busy streets seemed unmoved. Many questioned how his elevation would affect their lives. “I don’t know what he has done for Tiruppur district,” said Mohammed Yasin.

A political journey

Born in Tiruppur on October 20, 1957, Radhakrishnan began his career as an RSS swayamsevak at 16. He went on to join the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and later became a key BJP figure in Tamil Nadu.

His political career took off when he won Lok Sabha elections from Coimbatore in 1998 and 1999, earning the nickname “Vajpayee of Coimbatore” for his approachable style. He later served as Governor of Jharkhand, Telangana, and then Maharashtra.

Family and friends described him as disciplined and frugal. “He used to say that if his shirt was torn, it should be fixed, and money should not be spent unnecessarily,” said his cousin Suresh Kumar.

Discipline and courage

Those close to him recall both his simplicity and his courage. During the 1998 Coimbatore blasts, Radhakrishnan showed bravery when he approached a suspicious drum that even police had hesitated to check. “His courage has to be highlighted here,” said Kadeshwara Subramaniam of Hindu Munnani.

Known for his spiritual and patriotic beliefs, he also worked to unite communities. “We would go on field visits at midnight to unite the Hindu society,” recalled Subramaniam.

Radhakrishnan also gave personal contributions to his community. “He gave his land for a water tank in Tiruppur,” said a friend.

Mixed reactions in Tiruppur

Despite his steady rise, Tiruppur remains divided. While some celebrate his recognition, many locals remain indifferent, disconnected from national politics. “He is a good person and behaves the same with everyone, regardless of caste or religion,” said Ibrahim.

Others, however, had little to say. “I have not seen him, so I don’t know him,” said Sami, reflecting a widespread sense of detachment.

For Tiruppur’s textile workers, the real question is whether his position will translate into concrete benefits for the struggling industry.

A steady climb

As Tiruppur watches one of its own ascend to the second-highest office in the land, the city mirrors two realities: celebration among party loyalists and indifference among ordinary people. CP Radhakrishnan’s journey shows that political success does not always need loud presence; sometimes it is the quiet, steady climb that takes you to the top.

