Congress firm on DMK alliance for Tamil Nadu polls, denies TVK talks

In a reaffirmation of the party's commitment to the ruling DMK-led alliance ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Girish Chodankar, on Saturday (January 3) dismissed all speculations of negotiations with actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as "mere rumours".

‘TVK talks just rumours’

Addressing reporters at the Congress party office in Sathyamurthy Bhavan in Chennai, Chodankar said, "Talks with TVK are just rumours. We are only holding discussions with the DMK. We will soon urge the DMK to promptly decide on seat-sharing. The DMK leadership is already engaged in talks, and the next steps on the alliance will be taken shortly."

Also Read: Party heading for destruction: MP Jothimani takes on TN Congress leadership

The statement comes amid speculation over the Congress's electoral strategy in Tamil Nadu, where the party has been a key ally of the DMK in the INDIA bloc. Persistent rumours of a potential shift towards the TVK, fuelled by reports of informal meetings between some Congress functionaries and Vijay, had raised concerns within the alliance.

However, the AICC's formation of a five-member seat-sharing committee in November 2025, headed by Chodankar, was widely seen as a move to quash such speculation and solidify ties with the DMK.

On Congress data chief’s ‘meeting’ with Vijay

On demands for a share in power if the alliance returns to office, Chodankar was candid. “No political party would say it does not want power. We are not here to run an NGO. This will be conveyed at the appropriate time,” he said.

When questioned about reported meetings between Congress data analytics chief Praveen Chakravarty and TVK president Vijay, Chodankar downplayed it, stating, “Anyone in Tamil Nadu can meet anyone. How can we restrict that?"

Also Read: Rift in TN Congress after Praveen Chakravarty says state has higher debt than UP

Chodankar also addressed internal party matters, announcing that a committee would be formed to inquire into complaints raised by Karur MP S Jothimani against the state leadership.

"Action will be taken based on the inquiry report. Steps will be initiated to strengthen the Congress party, and everyone must adhere to the discipline committee," he added.

Senior journalist Thara Shyam commented on the development, saying, "After two months, the Congress high command has finally denied talks with the TVK. With the situation escalating, Chodankar's clarification comes at a critical juncture. For the DMK alliance to stabilise, a formal seat-sharing committee needs to be activated soon. There is a possibility of several Congress leaders shifting to TVK, especially those who have publicly supported it."

The backdrop

The Congress-DMK alliance has been a cornerstone of Tamil Nadu politics in recent elections, with the parties contesting together in the 2021 Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the DMK-led front swept all 39 seats. However, ahead of 2026, tensions have surfaced over seat allocation and power-sharing demands from some Congress leaders.

Also Read: TN Congress chief Selvaperunthagai urges DMK govt to conduct caste survey

Rumours of a Congress-TVK tie-up gained traction following Vijay's entry into politics in 2024 and informal contacts, but the party high command has repeatedly emphasised continuity with the DMK. Internal dissent, including recent criticisms from MP Jothimani over organisational issues, has added to the challenges as the Congress seeks to revive its strength in the state.