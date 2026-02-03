DMK to begin seat-sharing talks with allies soon, says CM Stalin

Chennai, Feb 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said that his DMK would soon commence the seat-sharing talks with its allies for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The ruling party would constitute a committee to begin the parleys, Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, said.

"We will form the committee soon for the talks," Stalin replied to a question from reporters on when the seat-sharing talks between the DMK and its allies would begin.

During his brief interaction with media persons amidst a government event at his home constituency of Kolathur here, he said when asked about his political adversaries, "I don't consider anyone as (political) enemies. I only see them as friends." On the Union Budget for 2026-27, the Chief Minister said it was a huge disappointment.

"I have said it earlier. There was only disappointment. We expected some change, but there was no change. We only got disappointment," he said.

On what he would like to emphasise this election year, Stalin replied, "the people will teach a lesson (to the BJP) for this." Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated a multi-storied building with a blood purification unit constructed at a cost of Rs 11.74 crore in Kolathur constituency by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

The building houses a physiotherapy centre, an artificial limb centre, dialysis procedure centre, besides facilities for patients.

The Chief Minister inaugurated six ration shops at the same premises.

A park established near the Kolathur lake, offering recreation facilities to the residents, was also inaugurated on the occasion by Stalin, who distributed laptops and books to the students. PTI

