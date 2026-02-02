No alliance decision yet, TVK a ‘clear third force’: Congress’s Praveen Chakravarthy

Congress leader Praveen Chakravarthy on Monday (February 2) dismissed media speculation that efforts to explore a possible Congress-TVK understanding had failed, asserting that no final decision has been taken on alliances in Tamil Nadu and that reports suggesting closure of talks were “gossip”.

‘No official announcement by Congress’

Responding to questions on the status of the DMK-Congress alliance, Chakravarthy said there had been no official announcement from the Congress party.

“To the best of my knowledge, there has been no announcement of any alliance by the Congress. Even yesterday, Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar said he is still awaiting a response from the DMK to the Congress’s demands,” he said, adding that other parties had also expressed interest in aligning with the Congress.

‘Not trying to personally stitch alliances’

Chakravarthy rejected the suggestion that he was personally attempting to stitch alliances, stating that he had merely articulated the sentiment of party cadre in Tamil Nadu.

“More than three-fourths of the Congress cadre feel the time has come for the party to strengthen itself after 60 years out of power,” he said, pointing to Rahul Gandhi’s popularity in the state as a factor behind these demands.

‘TVK, a significant third in TN’

On claims that the Congress was using TVK as a bargaining chip, Chakravarthy declined to comment. However, when asked about TVK’s electoral prospects, he said surveys indicate that the Vijay-led party has emerged as a significant third political force in Tamil Nadu.

“The percentage of people who say they would actually vote for TVK is significantly high for a first-time political party,” he noted.

Chakravarthy cautioned against predictions on seat conversion. “Whether votes will translate into seats-no one knows. Anyone who claims otherwise should debate me,” he said, adding that uncertainty remains a key feature of the 2026 electoral landscape.

He declined to comment on Congress’s prospects in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections.