CM Stalin in Spain: ROCA Group to invest Rs 400 crore in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Jan 31 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin who is on a tour of Spain to attract business ventures to his state announced on Wednesday that he has secured a commitment from sanitaryware major Roca for a Rs 400 crore investment.

In a post on social media platform X, Stalin said he met with various business leaders in Spain, including Roca's global director.

"Great strides in Spain! Met with ROCA Group's Global Director Thiru Carlos Velazquez and ROCA India's MD Thiru K Nirmal Kumar, securing a ₹400 crore investment in Tamil Nadu," he wrote.

According to the post, Stalin discussed the scope for the emerging field of renewable energy in the state as well with industry leaders.

"Also discussed potential collaborations with (Spanish multinational renewable energy conglomerate) ACCIONA's CEO Thiru Rafael Mateo and (its) Water Division's CEO Thiru Manuel Manjón Vilda, showcasing TN's prowess in power generation and water management," Stalin posted, adding that the state's "commitment to renewable energy is gaining global attention".

The chief minister left for Spain on January 27 and he is scheduled to return on February 7. PTI

