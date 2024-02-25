CM extends financial relief to TN families worst hit by rain last December

Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, Feb 25 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday handed over financial assistance to members of the fishermen community here, whose livelihood was worst affected by the heavy rainfall and flooding that occurred in December last year.

During the record levels of rainfall that hit Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts, several lives were lost and many were rendered homeless as normal life came to a standstill at the time.

Taking cognisance of the severe damage caused by the rainfall and flooding, Stalin had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December to release Rs 12,659 crore from the funds of the National Disaster Response Force towards taking up livelihood and permanent restoration works in the affected districts.

In a similar event held in the region, the chief minister also distributed loans to members of women's self-help groups of Tuticorin and Tirunelveli.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu, DMK MP Kanimozhi, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Thangam Thennarasu and senior government officials were present on the occasion. PTI

