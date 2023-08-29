Chennai police file cheating case against city's deputy mayor

A cheating case has been filed by the Central Crime Branch of the Chennai police on August 28 against Magesh Kumar, the deputy mayor of Chennai Corporation for allegedly cheating the widow of a deceased quarry business owner.



According to a senior Chennai police official, Esakki Amal, wife of the late S R Mohan, who had been operating a quarry business under ‘Mass Mines’ near Tambaram, has filed the complaint. In her complaint she said that her husband Mohan had been running the quarry business with a few partners for many years. However, in 2021, her husband passed away due to a health issue.

After his death, the partners took advantage of the situation and brought in deputy mayor Magesh Kumar as a director of the company, and they took over the business completely. Mohan's wife alleged that they did not give her any compensation. In her complaint copy, she said that the accused prepared a fake Form 5-J with her husband’s signature and filed it in the district registrar’s office in South Chennai.

She wanted these fraudulent activities to be investigated and appropriate action taken against the people involved, Mohan's wife said in the complaint, said a news report.

The CCB has registered a case against the six persons, including Magesh Kumar and an investigation is on.