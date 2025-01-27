Chennai's first-ever queer photo exhibition opens featuring candid, intimate portraits

It's not often you get a close and candid glimpse into the intimate lives of the queer community. But, a unique photo exhibition on the queer community, which recently opened in Chennai, provides this rare opportunity.

Titled ‘Love and Light: A Sight of Infinite Possibilities’, this exhibition, which is the first of its kind in Chennai, is being showcased by the Chennai Photo Biennale (CPB).

The photographs are honest and intimate, capturing not only the struggles of the LGBTQ+ community but also the love, camaraderie, and joy that define them.

The exhibition features the work of renowned Indian-Canadian artist Sunil Gupta and is part of CPB’s 4th edition that has begun its second phase by offering a unique look at queer representation through Gupta’s powerful lens. Five decades of work Curated by Gupta’s husband, Charan Singh, the exhibition spans over five decades of Gupta’s work, from the 1970s to today. With more than 70 photographs, Love and Light traces Gupta’s personal journey alongside the broader story of LGBTQ+ activism, their visibility and societal change on this issue. The Federal is the media partner for this edition of the Chennai Photo Biennale.





Gupta's journey Gupta’s path to becoming a pioneer in queer photography was not simple. Born in New Delhi, he initially fell in with his family’s expectations and started a career in business. However, his passion for photography led him to abandon his MBA studies and pursue photography full-time. This shift took him to New York, where he studied under the mentorship of iconic photographers. “I first picked up a camera to document the early days of gay liberation in Canada, New York, and London,” Gupta told The Federal. “But it was after I returned to India in the 1980s I started to document the queer experience, both personal and societal,” he added. The exhibition takes visitors on a deeply moving journey, starting with Gupta’s most personal moments and expanding outward — to his family, friends, and the larger queer community. The photographs also capture the cities and public spaces where queer life unfolds. Also read: 'What Makes Me Click': Chennai exhibit unveils depth of children’s photography Making the spaces speak The exhibition is housed at the Egmore Museum’s amphitheater, which offers unique challenges and opportunities for the curators. Talking to The Federal, Charan Singh explained how they transformed the space into an interactive experience. “We wanted to use the entire space creatively. We designed it like a promenade—a walking path that takes you through Sunil’s work. It’s like walking through public spaces, much like the cruising culture in queer communities. The interaction between visitors and the photos was an important part of the experience,” Singh explained. Also read: Dancer Anita Ratnam on women photographers, creativity and filter coffee Capturing queer identity in India Gupta’s photography addresses the societal norms that have long suppressed queer identities in India. “Queer identities in India have been suppressed for so long, and my work challenges that narrative,” Gupta said. “It’s about reclaiming space — space for love, for expression, for intimacy that was often denied or hidden,” he asserted. Meanwhile, Singh pointed out, “We wanted this show to resonate with Indian audiences. Many of the exhibits feature Indian subjects, showing the diversity and vibrancy of India’s queer communities, which are often overlooked or misrepresented.” A changing dialogue The timing of Love and Light feels particularly meaningful, as India’s conversation around queer rights continues to evolve and dominate conversations. Since the decriminalization of Section 377 in 2018 and the ongoing fight for same-sex marriage rights, the exhibition reflects both the progress made and the tough challenges that remain. Chennai’s warm welcome The reception to Love and Light in Chennai has been overwhelmingly positive, challenging the stereotype impression about southern India being too conservative for such displays. Gupta admitted he was initially unsure about how the exhibition would be received. “I was told the south would be very conservative and might not accept a queer show,” Gupta said. “But this exhibition has shown that there’s a real interest in this kind of work. People in Chennai are ready for these stories.”





Beyond queer stories “We need more shows like this—not just queer stories, but stories from all walks of life, whether it’s about caste, gender, or class. Art is a powerful way to share these experiences and connect people,” Singh said. While Sunil Gupta concluded with a heartfelt message for the visitors to the exhibition: “I hope people don’t see these photos as a lecture on queer life, but as a reflection of the joy, pain, and hope that come with being human.” Love and Light: A Sight of Infinite Possibilities will be on display at the Egmore Museum until March 16, 2025. Entry is free. Don’t miss this chance to experience a groundbreaking exhibit that celebrates the resilience, love, and power of queer art.



