Outreach a concern even as Chennai International Film Festival draws young crowds

The 23rd Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF) is currently underway, bringing a wide range of world cinema, including restored classics and Tamil films to the city. Held across multiple venues, the festival has drawn a largely young audience, but concerns remain over its accessibility and outreach.

The eight-day festival kicked off on December 11 and will continue till December 18, with screenings spread across Satyam Cinemas, INOX and the Russian House in Chennai. This year’s edition features around 60 international films, along with several Indian films, including Tamil.

Also read: 10 contemporary films to look out for at the International Film Festival of Kerala

From restored classics to award-winning global cinema, CIFF aims to expose Chennai audiences to diverse storytelling styles and cinematic traditions from across the world.

Global mix

The doors of CIFF opened to a sizeable crowd, mostly comprising students from film institutes and media studies backgrounds. For many young cinephiles, the festival offers a rare opportunity to engage with fine creations beyond mainstream releases.

The festival’s programming includes restored cult classics such as The Godfather and Kaagaz Ke Phool, an iconic film directed by Guru Dutt, alongside contemporary international cinema. For students, these screenings feel less like entertainment and more like an informal classroom.

Also read: Aditya Dhar 'humbled' by Hrithik’s praise for 'Dhurandhar': 'Part 2 is coming'

As one attendee put it, “Everyone said The Godfather is very good. I will definitely see it and give my opinion.”

Tamil presence

Alongside global cinema, Tamil films also have a strong presence at this year’s festival. Critically acclaimed titles such as Vembu, Kaadhal Enmuthu Pudhu Udayamayi, Madras Madni, 3BHK and Tourist Family are part of the CIFF lineup.

The world cinema category has also generated interest, particularly Eagles of the Republic, an Egyptian-Arabic political-thriller film that many viewers are keenly anticipating this year.

Another festivalgoer noted, “Many international films are screened. We can know about each and every film’s making and different styles of filmmaking by watching all kinds of international films here.”



'It should reach all people'

Despite the strong curation, regular attendees say the festival feels slightly off this year. Many point out that CIFF continues to lag behind festivals held in Goa, Kerala and Kolkata when it comes to public accessibility and outreach.

Also read: Why restoring Kannada classic Samskara would help preserve a landmark in Indian cinema

“It’s not accessible. The online registration things and all, there is nothing here,” said one enthusiast, adding that online processes could significantly expand the festival’s reach.

Others highlighted the lack of publicity. “Advertisement is very less this time. It should reach the public,” one viewer said, noting that the crowd seemed thinner compared to previous years.

'No online ticketing, major premiere'

Some attendees also questioned the curation and structure of the festival. Comparisons were drawn with major festivals such as the Mumbai Film Festival and the International Film Festival of India in Goa.

“There is no online ticketing process here in Chennai. Secondly, there is no major premiere here,” a regular attendee said, adding that many films screened in Chennai had already been premiered elsewhere.

Also read: Padayappa re-release: When Rajini's punchlines bring down women

While CIFF continues to bring world cinema to Chennai, limited website updates, absence of online registration, and passes circulating largely within film circles have restricted broader public participation.

While CIFF brings passion and quality cinema together, its challenge ahead lies in balancing exclusivity with inclusivity to truly broaden its audience base as the city’s love for cinema continues to grow.

The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.