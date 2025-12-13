Aditya Dhar 'humbled' by Hrithik’s praise for 'Dhurandhar': 'Part 2 is coming'

Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar has come up with a response to actor Hrithik Roshan’s latest praise for the film, which got released last week. The latter shared the eulogy just hours after posting an earlier review in which he mentioned that he disagreed with the film’s "politics".

Director thanks actor

Aditya thanked Hrithik for his appreciation and said the team would work hard to meet expectations with the upcoming sequel, Dhurandhar Part 2. He replied on X after Hrithik shared a detailed take about the spy-action thriller with a star-studded cast, including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and others.

Responding to Hrithik’s post, Aditya wrote on X, “Deeply humbled by your love for Dhurandhar, Hrithik.”

“Every actor and every department gave more than 100%, and your appreciation is a huge boost for the whole team. Thank you for celebrating their craft. Part 2 is coming… and we’ll try our best to live up to this encouragement (folded hands emoji),” he added.

'Can't get Dhurandhar out of my mind'

In his post, the second one, which was shared across X and Instagram, Hrithik wrote, “Still can’t get Dhurandhar out of my mind. Aditya Dhar, you are an incredible maker, man. Ranveer — the silent to the fierce — what a journey and so damn consistent.”

The War 2 actor continued, “Akshaye Khanna has always been my favourite and this film shows why. Madhavan’s bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!! But man, Rakesh Bedi — what you did was phenomenal… what an ACT, brilliant!!

“A huge, big round of applause for everyone, especially the make-up and prosthetics department! I can’t wait for Part 2.” He concluded with two oncoming fist emojis.

Still can't get DHURANDHAR out of my mind. @AdityaDharFilms you are an incredible maker man. @RanveerOfficial the silent to the fierce what a journey and so damn consistent. #akshayekhanna has always been my fav and this film is proof why. @ActorMadhavan bloody mad grace,… — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 11, 2025

Differing with film's political viewpoint

Hrithik’s renewed praise arrived shortly after his earlier post. In the first post, he admired the filmmaking while noting that he differed with the film’s political viewpoint.

On Instagram Stories, Hrithik had written, “I love cinema. I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them, shake them, until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. Dhurandhar is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It’s cinema.”

He added, “I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities we filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, I can’t ignore how much I loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing.”

Dhurandhar has received a mixed review in India and particularly across the border, where much of the plot is set. Critics in Pakistan claimed that the film contained many factual inaccuracies.