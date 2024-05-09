Chennai hospital doctors use Apple Vision Pro headsets to perform surgeries

Surgeons at a hospital in Chennai are using Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headsets to perform laparoscopic surgeries.

With the use of this gadget, there are several advantages, explained GEM Hospitals's COO.

“There is no delay in transmission. I had a better vision and was connected to the real world. Whatever I can see in the monitor that displays the laparoscopic surgery can be viewed in this device too. In addition, if I want to view a CT scan, I can simultaneously see it in the device itself. It will display the scan adjacent to the surgery screen,” Dr R Parthasarathy, surgical gastroenterologist and COO of GEM Hospitals, was quoted as saying in The Hindu.

“I can make a call using FaceTime to the surgeon who may be in another city. He will be able to see the surgery and the scan and offer his opinion,” he added.

Further, the doctor explained how the Apple Vision Pro headset is helping in saving time while performing surgeries.

“Usually, we have a single 55-inch 4K resolution surgical monitor in the operation theatre. Two surgeons and two support staff must view that single monitor, which means that each one needs to turn towards the monitor and watch the real-time video. This requires more time and effort from the operating team,” he was quoted as saying in WION.

“Whatever the Laparoscopic probe sees, I can see real-time in my headset, in a mixed reality format. In mixed reality, the user can see both the digitally created image and have full awareness of their real-world surroundings. I can enlarge the view of the patient's internal organs to the size of a wall and see them in the greatest detail,” he added.

C Palanivelu, founder and chairman of GEM Hospitals said the Apple headset can improve the efficiency of a surgery.

Apple Vision Pro headset was launched in February this year and is not available in India, officially. According to Apple’s website, the headset’s starting price is $3,499, for 256 GB storage. For 512 GB, it is $3699, and for 1 TB, it is $3,899.