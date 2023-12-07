Chennai floods: Situation remains grim in parts of city; Centre releases relief fund for TN

Several low-lying areas remain inundated in Chennai for the fourth day after Cyclone Michaung brought torrential downpour bringing life to a standstill in the metropolis and its surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, taking into account the extent of damage wrought by the cyclone, the Centre has announced the release of ₹450 crore under state disaster relief fund for Tamil Nadu.

Parts of the city and its suburbs in adjoining districts remained waterlogged on Thursday (December 7). An estimated 13 people have died in the flooding that was triggered by the torrential rains that preceded the cyclone.

In a tweet, Union home minister Amit Shah said that severe cyclonic storm Michaung has affected Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Though the extent of damage is varied, many areas of these states are inundated, thus affecting standing crops.

To help the state Governments with the management of relief necessitated by the cyclonic storm, PM Narendra Modi directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to release in advance the central share of the 2nd installment of SDRF of ₹493.60 crore to Andhra Pradesh and ₹450 crore to Tamil Nadu.

The centre had already released the 1st installment of the same amount to both States, he added.





Severe cyclonic storm Michaung has affected Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Though the extent of damage is varied, many areas of these states are inundated, thus affecting standing crops.



To help the state Governments with the management of relief necessitated by the cyclonic… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 7, 2023

Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet bore the brunt of cyclone Michuang, which crossed the coast in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, before it brought heavy rains to the said four districts on December 4.



The government said relief activities have been expedited and that efforts to pump out stagnant water were on in different places in the city. Actor slams administration However, a Tamil actor, Aditi Balan took to X to slam the civic authorities for not clearing the water from the roads in Radhakrishnan Nagar in Thiruvanmiyur. She also complained that she was asked to move her car while trying to help a stranded family because the Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's convoy was passing through.



According to her, water from surrounding areas have been pumped into Radhakrishnan Nagar and the residents are stuck unable to get out of their homes. She said that the authorities were busy helping an "influential" lady in the area but not the others.

"Water from surrounding areas has been pumped into this area. There were dead animals floating around. We had to walk through the entire stagnation to rescue 2 kids and their grandma. Meanwhile, a boat with 6 cops rowed into river view road in Kotturpuram to pick up one influential lady," she said in another post.



Govt, where are you?

I just went to Radhakrishnan nagar, Thiruvamiyur . Water from surrounding areas have been pumped into this area. There were dead animals floating around. pic.twitter.com/hy2C3eWYBQ — Aditi Balan (@AditiBalan) December 5, 2023





Nothing has changed in Radhakrishnan nagar. People are still stuck there. Why isn’t anyone from the @chennaicorp reaching out to anyone there? — Aditi Balan (@AditiBalan) December 6, 2023

Food-packets air-dropped





