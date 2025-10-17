Bomb hoax targets VP Radhakrishnan's residence amid escalating threats in TN

In an escalation of hoax bomb threats sweeping the state, the residence of Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, in Chennai's Poes Garden, received a warning of explosives planted on the premises, authorities confirmed on Friday (October 17).



Police bomb disposal squads swiftly descended on the high-security location, conducting an exhaustive search that turned up no devices, deeming the alert a false alarm.

Rising wave of hoaxes

The threat, issued through an unidentified channel, prompted immediate action from local law enforcement, who cordoned off the area and evacuated staff for safety. "Our teams responded with utmost urgency, and the all-clear was given after a thorough sweep," a senior police official told The Federal. Investigations are underway to trace the caller, described by sources as a "mysterious individual" intent on sowing panic.

This marks yet another brazen attempt to intimidate a top political figure. The incident unfolds against a backdrop of surging hoax threats across Tamil Nadu, where over 600 such calls have targeted more than 300 locations in the past eight months, many laced with political motives to silence dissent.

In recent weeks, the state has been gripped by a wave of intimidation, particularly following the tragic Karur stampede on September 28, 2025, during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor Vijay's rally, which claimed 41 lives and ignited fierce political debates.

Cyber threats test security

Senior journalists and media outlets have borne the brunt of this campaign, with at least seven incidents reported between October 8 and 9 alone. On October 8, The Hindu's Chennai headquarters received an email claiming three RDX improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were planted in the Kasturi Building. Puthiya Thalaimurai's Ekkatuthangal office faced two threatening emails that night, warning of planted bombs.

On Friday, the RA Puram residence of former Chief Secretary Grija Vaidyanathan and actor SV Sekar also received a similar threat, underscoring the relentless nature of these disruptions.



The Anti-Terror Squad of Tamil Nadu police has ramped up cyber surveillance and hotline monitoring, vowing to unmask the culprits behind what they call 'politically motivated psy-ops'. A senior police officer told The Federal: "The hoaxer must be technologically proficient and well-versed in techniques for sending threat emails without leaving any trace."

As the state braces for more unrest ahead of the polls, security experts urge heightened vigilance. "Hoaxes may be fake, but their intent to terrorise is very real," a police officer warned.