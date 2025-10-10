Puthiya Thalaimurai, PTI offices in Chennai get bomb threat

An email sent to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police’s office (DGP) on Friday (October 10) warning of a bomb threat to the Puthiya Thalaimurai TV channel office in Chennai caused panic among the employees.

Police rushed to the TV channel’s office in Ekkattuthangal near Guindy and immediately evacuated all the employees.

They searched the premises with bomb detectors and a sniffer dog.

After a 90-minute thorough search of the whole building, the police said the building was safe and that the bomb threat was a hoax.

PTI’s Chennai office gets bomb threat

The PTI office in Chennai also received a bomb threat on Friday, police said.

Without divulging the source of the threat, police said they had been informed to carry out checks at the Kodambakkam office of the premier news agency.

Accordingly, a police team arrived at the office and evacuated the staff present there. A bomb check in the premises was expected to be done.