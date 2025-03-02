DMK cries foul as BJP seeks to project Sage Agathiyar as Hindu icon

After trying to stake claim to the legacy of Tamil poet-saint Thiruvalluvar, the BJP has now turned its attention to depicting the revered sage Agathiyar as an icon of Hinduism.

This has become evident as BJP actively promotes Agathiyar's spiritual teachings and his contributions to Siddha medicine and therapies through many events. The recently concluded grand Kashi Tamil Sangamam event was also an example.

In Tamil Nadu, Agathiyar is primarily known for his contributions to Siddha medicine and therapies. Also read: Kashi Tamil Sangamam: Jaishankar, 45 envoys meet Tamil delegates at BHU Identity in question The saffron party’s move to shift its focus from Thiruvalluvar to Agathiyar has also spurred educational institutions and research organisations in Tamil Nadu to hold discussions. However, their debates centre around a question that still seems to be baffling experts: Is Agathiyar a single historical figure or multiple individuals sharing a common name? According to the organisers of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, Agathiyar travelled from South India to the North, contributing to both Tamil and Sanskrit literature and composing poems on Siddha medicine. However, experts argue that there is no definitive conclusion regarding his identity. The Federal spoke to R Balakrishnan, director of the International Institute of Tamil Studies, who is set to deliver a detailed lecture on Agathiyar on March 7 at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai. Several versions "There are many versions of mythological tales being circulated about Agathiyar’s identity. My lecture will provide clarity on his identity in Tamil literature and examine the available archaeological evidence that can help demystify many of these myths," he said. A University of Madras professor confirmed that an exclusive lecture has been organised as part of an interactive programme in the first week of March. The event will bring together Saiva Siddhanta experts, Tamil scholars, and Siddha practitioners to gain deeper insights into Agathiyar’s identity, the professor told The Federal. Also read: DMK slams Governor Ravi for attempting to 'change Thiruvalluvar Day Who was Agasthiyar?

At the Kashi Tamil Sangamam event, two documents were released – one on Agathiyar temples in Tamil Nadu and another on Siddha medicine. Despite contributions from Tamil scholars, historians, and Siddha practitioners, the question remains unresolved: Was Agathiyar a single individual or a collective name used by multiple authors?

A statue of Agathiyar at Podhigaimalai, also known as Agathiyar Malai, on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

In Tamil Nadu, the name Agathiyar is widely associated with astrology centres that offer palm-leaf predictions. Several temples in the state worship Agathiyar along with his consort Lopamudra, similar to other Hindu deities. His Jeeva Samadhi is believed to be part of the Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram.

Agathiyar Malai or Podhigaimalai, a hill in the Agasthyamala Biosphere Reserve in the Western Ghats, lies across Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district and Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district. Mythological accounts claim that Agathiyar resided in these hills. A small statue of Agathiyar is located on the hilltop and is worshipped by local tribes and trekkers. The region is also famous for many medicinal herbs used in Siddha medicine.

Trekkers on the Agathiyar Malai in the Agasthyamala Biosphere Reserve in the Western Ghats.