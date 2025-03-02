DMK cries foul as BJP seeks to project Sage Agathiyar as Hindu icon
BJP trying to woo TN voters by 'adopting' Agathiyar as Hindu saint after failing in similar attempt with Thiruvalluvar, says DMK; no electoral motive, insists BJP
After trying to stake claim to the legacy of Tamil poet-saint Thiruvalluvar, the BJP has now turned its attention to depicting the revered sage Agathiyar as an icon of Hinduism.
This has become evident as BJP actively promotes Agathiyar's spiritual teachings and his contributions to Siddha medicine and therapies through many events. The recently concluded grand Kashi Tamil Sangamam event was also an example.
In Tamil Nadu, Agathiyar is primarily known for his contributions to Siddha medicine and therapies.
Identity in question
The saffron party’s move to shift its focus from Thiruvalluvar to Agathiyar has also spurred educational institutions and research organisations in Tamil Nadu to hold discussions.
However, their debates centre around a question that still seems to be baffling experts: Is Agathiyar a single historical figure or multiple individuals sharing a common name?
According to the organisers of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, Agathiyar travelled from South India to the North, contributing to both Tamil and Sanskrit literature and composing poems on Siddha medicine. However, experts argue that there is no definitive conclusion regarding his identity.
The Federal spoke to R Balakrishnan, director of the International Institute of Tamil Studies, who is set to deliver a detailed lecture on Agathiyar on March 7 at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai.
Several versions
"There are many versions of mythological tales being circulated about Agathiyar’s identity. My lecture will provide clarity on his identity in Tamil literature and examine the available archaeological evidence that can help demystify many of these myths," he said.
A University of Madras professor confirmed that an exclusive lecture has been organised as part of an interactive programme in the first week of March. The event will bring together Saiva Siddhanta experts, Tamil scholars, and Siddha practitioners to gain deeper insights into Agathiyar’s identity, the professor told The Federal.
Who was Agasthiyar?
At the Kashi Tamil Sangamam event, two documents were released – one on Agathiyar temples in Tamil Nadu and another on Siddha medicine. Despite contributions from Tamil scholars, historians, and Siddha practitioners, the question remains unresolved: Was Agathiyar a single individual or a collective name used by multiple authors?
In Tamil Nadu, the name Agathiyar is widely associated with astrology centres that offer palm-leaf predictions. Several temples in the state worship Agathiyar along with his consort Lopamudra, similar to other Hindu deities. His Jeeva Samadhi is believed to be part of the Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram.
Agathiyar Malai or Podhigaimalai, a hill in the Agasthyamala Biosphere Reserve in the Western Ghats, lies across Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district and Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district. Mythological accounts claim that Agathiyar resided in these hills.
A small statue of Agathiyar is located on the hilltop and is worshipped by local tribes and trekkers. The region is also famous for many medicinal herbs used in Siddha medicine.
Politics over Agathiyar
DMK leaders have roundly criticised the BJP’s efforts to promote Tamil saints, alleging that the party is using figures like Agathiyar as a political ploy to woo voters. They argue that after failing to project Thiruvalluvar as a spiritual figure, the BJP has now shifted its focus to Agathiyar.
However, Union Education Minister and key organiser of the Kasi Tamil Sangamam, Dharmendra Pradhan, denied any political motives behind the event. He emphasised that the initiative aims at cultural integration and strengthening the historical bonds between Tamil Nadu and Kashi (Varanasi).
Narayanan Thirupathy, vice-president of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, told The Federal, "The DMK has failed to propagate the significance of the Tamil language for decades. The BJP is making consistent efforts to bring the teachings of Tamil saints to the people. We see it as our duty to spread Tamil, which was enriched by saints and poets who composed thousands of verses during the Bhakti movement. Tamil and spiritualism have always been interconnected."
He denied any political motives behind the party’s recent move to start celebrating Agathiyar.
Asked about the view by experts that several theories regarding Agathiyar’s identity remain unsolved, he said that the Kashi Tamil Sangamam had taken the first step towards releasing new findings.
'Saffronising' Tamil saints
Meanwhile, the DMK lashed out at the BJP, accusing it of “saffronising” Tamil saints.
Senior DMK leader and spokesperson TKS Elangovan said the BJP is attempting to "saffronise" Tamil saints under the guise of cultural events like Kasi Tamil Sangamam. He claimed that none of the BJP’s promotional efforts have yielded electoral benefits so far.
"The Bhakti movement in Tamil Nadu rejected caste-based discrimination. Many Tamil poet-saints opposed all forms of discrimination, including caste and gender bias. In contrast, the BJP’s ideology is rooted in 'Manusmriti', which promotes social hierarchy. Agathiyar’s contributions to Siddha medicine and Tamil literature have long been recognised in Tamil Nadu. The BJP is merely using Tamil saints as a political tool, but it will not work," he asserted.
On the recent Agathiyar-related programmes held by the BJP in Tamil Nadu, Elangovan said, "We have consistently organised events to spread awareness about the principles of social justice found in Tamil literature. Unlike the BJP, we promote these values without political expectations. The BJP has just woken up to Tamil saints and has engaged in promotional activities to gain votes, which is not possible."
No conclusive proof
Notably, some experts believe that there is no conclusive proof linking Agathiyar to Tamil works.
Former history professor A Karunandham of Vivekananda College in Chennai said, "The claim that Agathiyar authored ‘Agathiyam’, the first Tamil grammar book, and was the guru of Tholkappiyar was made at the Kasi Tamil Sangamam event. However, there is no literary or historical evidence to support this.”
Further, he pointed out that the oldest available Tamil grammar text is ‘Tholkappiyam’, authored by Tholkappiyar. “Nowhere in this book – or in any other Tamil literary work – is Agathiyar’s contribution to Tamil grammar mentioned," he told The Federal.
He acknowledged that certain Siddha medicine verses are attributed to Agathiyar but pointed out that there is no conclusive proof linking all these texts to a single person. Moreover, there is no evidence that the same Agathiyar also contributed to Sanskrit literature, including some portions of the ‘Rig Veda’.
What mythology says
"Mythology states that Agathiyar was the brother of Sage Vasishta and an expert in both Tamil and Sanskrit. Some stories claim he was sent to South India to balance the earth's tilt when Mount Kailash became overcrowded during the celestial wedding of Lord Shiva and Parvati. However, we cannot rely entirely on mythology. The true identity of Agathiyar remains an unsolved mystery," explained Karunandham.
Renowned Siddha doctor G Sivaraman too echoed the point that Agathiyar’s identity as a single historical figure has not been established. He noted that approximately 100 Siddha medical texts either bear Agathiyar’s name or describe therapies attributed to him.
Enduring enigma
"According to mythology, Agathiyar was the mentor of all 18 Siddha sages who developed various therapeutic methods. However, we cannot confirm whether all the reference texts and medical therapies attributed to Agathiyar were authored by the same individual. Since his identity remains unclear, we cannot say with authority that one person excelled in Tamil literature, Siddha medicine, and Sanskrit," he stated.
He further explained that poems on Siddha medicine found in palm-leaf manuscripts do not match the writing style of the Sangam period.
"When we analyse the poetic structures of different Siddha texts attributed to Agathiyar, we find distinct variations in style. This suggests that multiple authors contributed under the name Agathiyar. His identity remains an enduring enigma," said Sivaraman.