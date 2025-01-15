TN: Guv Ravi honours Thiruvalluvar in saffron, Cong demands his recall

Chennai, Jan 15 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, on the occasion of Thiruvalluvar Day on Wednesday, paid floral tributes to a portrait of the saint-poet in saffron prompting Congress leader K Selvaperunthagai to condemn depiction of the savant in saffron as unacceptable and urged the Centre to immediately recall him.

Paying tributes, Ravi, in a post on 'X,' praised Thiruvalluvar for bequeathing Tirukkural and hailed the classic work as unparalleled wisdom, and a matchless guide.

Thiruvalluvar Day is observed on the second day of Tamil month 'Thai' to honour the saint-poet.

In the Raj Bhavan premises, Ravi showered flowers on a decorated portrait, which showed the poet in saffron with religious marks like Rudraksha beads, sacred ash and kumkum.

Reacting to it, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai said depicting Thiruvalluvar in saffron clothing was "unacceptable". It is against the law to use a drawing of Thiruvalluvar with religious leanings and not using the government recognised portrait, the Congress leader alleged.

"It is condemnable and regrettable that the Governor, who has the duty to uphold law, is doing this. The union government should recall the Governor who is continuously insulting not only the Tamil Nadu government but also the Tamil race and Thiruvalluvar," the TNCC chief said in a post on social media. In 'X,' Ravi said: "The nation remembers with profound gratitude and utmost reverence Thiruvalluvar, the Tamil patron saint of Bharat. Several thousand years ago he bequeathed us the unparalleled wisdom Tirukkural, the matchless guide for every individual and institution. In the Sanatan civilisational tradition of Bharat he taught us the sublimity of devotion to God and profoundity of right conduct in our individual and collective life." Further, the Governor said: "He laid down a comprehensive virtuous code for all sections of the society as well as the rulers. Though we are celebrating Thiruvalluvar Day today, he remains our everyday guide and hence should be remembered and celebrated everyday. Thanks to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi who is a great devotee of Thiruvalluvar, teachings of Tirukkural are now resonating across the world." PTI

