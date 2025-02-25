Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0 wraps up after 10 days of events to boost ancient ties

The third edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a key cultural exchange programme between Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, concluded on February 24 in Varanasi.

Over the course of 10 days, five groups of 200 participants — comprising artisans, students, entrepreneurs, farmers, and members of self-help groups from Tamil Nadu — were immersed in the cultural and academic heritage of Kashi. The event underscored the deep civilisational ties between the two regions and aimed to revive ancient traditions.

Organised by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh government, this year’s programme focused on the significant contributions of Sage Agastya. Participants visited prominent sites, including Ayodhya and Prayagraj, further reinforcing the historical connection between the two regions.

TN’s rich cultural offerings

Held at NaMo Ghat on the banks of the Ganga, the event drew large crowds from across Uttar Pradesh eager to engage with Tamil Nadu’s rich cultural offerings. Performances of Tamil drama, traditional dance, exhibitions of Tamil literature, displays of regional attire, and insights into Tamil medicine were among the highlights. Alongside cultural showcases, academic sessions at Banaras Hindu University helped strengthen the historical and cultural bond between Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, celebrating a shared heritage spanning centuries.

Also Read: Kashi Tamil Sangamam: Jaishankar, 45 envoys meet Tamil delegates at BHU

Kumaresan, a visitor from Coimbatore, expressed his appreciation for the experience, saying, "We were warmly welcomed in Kashi, and the respect for Tamil culture is truly evident."

"The government ensured our comfort, providing us with accommodation at a well-appointed three-star hotel (Hotel de Paris) and serving delicious food. Officials often referred to us as 'Modi's guests', which made us feel even more honoured," he added.

The event also offered artists the opportunity to perform for new audiences. A drama troupe from Thanjavur, which performed a play on Kamba Ramayanam at the valedictory ceremony, expressed gratitude for the platform.

"We were offered ₹1.5 lakh for three episodes, with our travel and accommodation covered by the government," one of the crew members shared. "While the money is secondary, it's been a fantastic opportunity to showcase our work."

Also Read: Kashi Tamil Sangamam's 3rd edition set for February 15-24: Dharmendra Pradhan

However, some attendees raised concerns over last-minute changes to the event's schedule.

"There’s really nothing to complain about, except for the schedule changes that caused some disruptions," said a visitor from Madurai. "Visiting Mahakumbh, Kashi, and Ayodhya has been a blessing, and we’re truly grateful for this opportunity."

Decline in book sales

Despite the success of the cultural exchanges and academic sessions, some officials noted a decline in book sales compared to previous editions.

"The Mahakumbh drew more attention this year, and with the shorter 10-day duration, the response at our book stalls has been more subdued," one official remarked.

While the first edition saw book sales exceed ₹3,00,000, this year’s figures were much lower, amounting to only a few thousand rupees.

Also Read: Kashi Tamil Sangamam: AI helps translate PM Modi's speech in real time

High-profile visits

The event, which was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 14, also saw visits from several high-profile figures, including Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Nagaland Governor Ganesan. The programme concluded with a valedictory session attended by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar.

In his closing remarks, Majhi congratulated the organisers for their efforts in uniting the cultural essence of Kashi and Tamil Nadu. He called for the Ganga and Cauvery rivers, as well as the Jagannath Temple and Meenakshi Amman Temple, to continue guiding the nation towards harmony and progress, drawing from the wisdom of India’s saints.