Thirupparankundram row remarks: BJP's Annamalai slams DMK minister

BJP leader K Annamalai has lashed out at Tamil Nadu Minister Regupathy for his recent statement on the Thirupparankundram issue. Annamalai called the Minister’s statement proof of the DMK government’s ‘anti-Hindu’ bias.

The former state BJP chief was responding to comments made by the state Minister for Natural Resources that “corpses should only be burnt in crematoriums, customs must not be changed”.

'DMK's anti-Hindu mindset exposed'

In a social media post late on January 6, Annamalai said, “The continuous trend of DMK members, including the Chief Minister, insulting the centuries-old spiritual traditions of the people of Tamil Nadu and mocking the worship rights and culture of Hindus once again proves the DMK government's anti-Hindu mindset.”

“When the Hon’ble Court points to the actions of DMK members who attempt to create divisions among the people, they go as far as insulting the court verdict itself,” he said.

The people of Tamil Nadu would soon teach a lesson to those in the DMK, he added.

What Regupathy said

On Tuesday, Regupathy, while responding to the Madras High Court verdict upholding a single Bench order allowing the lighting of a lamp atop the Thirupparankundram hill, said the “culture and heritage of Tamils must be protected. It is not possible to implement a custom or tradition that has not existed until now at the request of someone.”

“A dead body can be cremated only at a crematorium. Can it be cremated elsewhere? Do not change the existing customs and practices. Why attempt to create confusion in Tamil Nadu by delivering such a judgment?” the Minister said.

State to move Supreme Court

Meanwhile, the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has announced that it intends to appeal to the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench order upholding the lighting of Karthigai Deepam in the Deepathoon at the Thirupparankundram hill near the dargah.