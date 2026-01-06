AIADMK alleges Rs 4 lakh crore corruption under DMK govt, submits dossier to governor

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Tuesday (January 6) submitted a detailed dossier to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, alleging that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government has looted the state of over Rs 4 lakh crore in 56 months.

Also read: Deepam ruling in a nutshell: Why it’s a rebuke of DMK govt’s ‘meaningless’ stance

Led by former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), AIADMK leaders demanded a court-monitored probe into what they described as "systemic corruption" across multiple departments.

Accusations of reckless borrowing

A press release from AIADMK highlighted alleged irregularities in key sectors, including municipal administration and drinking water supply (Rs 64,000 crore), rural development and panchayat raj (Rs 60,000 crore), highways and minor ports (Rs 60,000 crore), and the electricity department (Rs 55,000 crore), among others.

Also read: Karur stampede probe: CBI summons TVK leader Vijay to Delhi on Jan 12

The party accused the DMK of pushing Tamil Nadu into a "debt trap" through reckless borrowing of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore annually, while prioritising personal gains over public welfare. "The DMK has functioned like a private corporate syndicate," the statement read, urging the formation of a Special Investigation Commission headed by a retired Supreme Court Chief Justice.

The allegations referenced a past admission by former Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan, who reportedly claimed Rs 30,000 crore was looted in the DMK's first year alone, allegedly benefiting the Chief Minister's family. AIADMK leaders emphasised that corruption has led to a collapse in governance, law and order issues, and a flight of industrial investments to neighbouring states.

DMK hits back at EPS

Responding sharply to the accusations, Law Minister S Raghupathi dismissed EPS's credibility, stating that the AIADMK leader "has no qualification to comment on corruption allegations".

Also read: Amit Shah flays DMK govt as country's most corrupt, targets family politics in TN

In a fiery rebuttal, Raghupathi branded Palaniswami as "the number one corrupt person", accusing him of hypocrisy given the scandals during his own tenure as Chief Minister.

Activist slams both parties

Meanwhile, anti-corruption activist Jayaraman from Arappor Iyakkam has launched a scathing attack on both Dravidian majors, accusing them of staging "political drama" while protecting each other's interests.

Jayaraman questioned the Opposition parties for approaching the Governor with corruption complaints. "What is the use of Opposition parties filing complaints about corruption with the Governor? The Governor has the power to order fresh investigations but chooses not to exercise it," he said.

Highlighting specific instances, Jayaraman pointed to the disproportionate assets case against former AIADMK minister KC Veeramani. "In a shocking development, the Governor has stalled the investigation for two years in the Rs 56 crore disproportionate assets case against KC Veeramani," he alleged.

Also read: TN govt rolls out Pongal cash gift of Rs 3,000 for rice ration card holders

He also criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin for inaction on a coal import scam from the previous AIADMK regime. "When in Opposition, MK Stalin demanded action on the coal scam. But after 4.5 years in power, the Chief Minister has not even filed a single First Information Report (FIR) or initiated any investigation," Jayaraman charged.

‘Corruption dramatists’

Dismissing the cross-accusations between the two parties, the activist said, "I accuse both AIADMK and DMK of being corruption dramatists. Opposition parties submitting petitions to the Governor ahead of elections is nothing but political theatre."

Jayaraman went further, alleging complicity at higher levels. "The Governor is doing the job of shielding the corrupt," he claimed, adding that the DMK government has failed to act against former AIADMK ministers. "There is a tacit understanding between AIADMK and DMK on corruption issues. While they hurl accusations publicly, behind the scenes, they have formed an alliance and maintain silence."

Arappor Iyakkam has previously exposed alleged irregularities during both AIADMK and DMK tenures.

Questions over AIADMK complaint

Senior journalist T Ramakrishnan downplayed the AIADMK's move as mere "formality" with "nothing great" about it.

Speaking to reporters, he questioned whether the complaint would lead to any real action, such as the establishment of an inquiry commission.

"People have long started accepting corruption; it's no longer a major election issue or political problem," Ramakrishnan said. He pointed out ongoing corruption probes against former AIADMK ministers, framing the current allegations as "pure politics".

Ramakrishnan drew parallels to the Sarkaria Commission inquiry decades ago, where newspapers published daily multi-page reports on proceedings for nearly a year. "Did that end the DMK's political life? No. People don't give much weight to corruption anymore," he added.

The development echoes a pattern of cross-party accusations in Tamil Nadu politics. During the AIADMK's rule, DMK members frequently lodged complaints with the Governor. More recently, former BJP state president K Annamalai released a series of videos titled "DMK Files", levelling continuous allegations against DMK leaders. However, observers note that these efforts have yielded little tangible progress in addressing corruption cases.

Political analysts suggest this latest salvo from AIADMK could be an attempt to regain ground ahead of elections, but with public apathy towards corruption scandals, its impact remains uncertain.