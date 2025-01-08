Anna University assault | Accused DMK member or not? What CM Stalin says

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday talked about the public outrage surrounding the Anna University sexual assault case. He admitted that the accused, Gnanasekaran, is a supporter of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) but clarified that he is not a party member.

A photograph of Gnanasekaran with DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin circulated widely on social media, sparking political debates. The Opposition AIADMK raised questions in the state assembly about the DMK's association with the accused.

Immediate Action Taken

Stalin said swift action had been taken by the government in the case. “I will say this for sure. The person arrested in the Chennai student case is certainly not a DMK member. He may be a DMK supporter and might have taken pictures with ministers and politicians, but that doesn’t change our stance,” Stalin said.

He assured the public that the Goondas Act was immediately invoked against the accused. “No matter who it is, even if he belongs to DMK, I will definitely take action without hesitation,” he added.

Incident Sparks Assembly Debates

The case involves a 19-year-old engineering student who was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus on December 23, 2022. The accused, a biryani vendor, was arrested soon after the incident.

The case became a focal point during the ongoing Tamil Nadu Assembly session, with Opposition parties accusing the DMK government of inaction and demanding swift justice. AIADMK leaders criticized the ruling party while other political parties joined in cornering the government on this sensitive issue.

Stalin Hits Back at Opposition

Stalin accused the AIADMK of politicizing the incident for short-term gains. He urged the opposition to provide any evidence they might have against the accused to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) handling the case.

“Politicising such incidents hinders justice. If you have evidence, hand it over to the investigating team,” Stalin said, highlighting the government’s commitment to addressing crimes against women.

