Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam crosses the aisle to join DMK

In a significant development, three-time Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS), a long-time loyalist of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, formally joined the ruling DMK today (February 27) at the party's headquarters in Chennai, Anna Arivalayam. The induction ceremony took place in the presence of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, who warmly welcomed him with an embrace and presented him a party flag.

Panneerselvam, 75, who was expelled from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in 2022 amid a bitter power struggle with party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), arrived at Anna Arivalayam this morning accompanied by supporters. His son OP Ravindran, a former MP, and his loyalists, including former MLA Ayyappan were also present.

Stalin hugged Panneerselvam, shook hands, and pinned the party flag on him, marking a symbolic end to decades of rivalry between the two Dravidian majors.

OPS praises Stalin

Addressing the media, OPS praised the DMK's governance under Stalin as "excellent" over the past five years, highlighting the party's welfare schemes and their strong public reception.

"DMK will return to power, and Thalapathi MK Stalin will once again become Chief Minister," he declared. The former AIADMK leader described Stalin as following the inclusive paths shown by leaders like Anna (CN Annadurai) and Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi), adding that he was joining the "Thaai Kazhagam" (original party) founded by Annadurai with great happiness.

Recent triggers

Criticising EPS sharply, Panneerselvam accused him of arrogance and leading the AIADMK toward destruction. "EPS has no leadership qualities. He has ensured that no leader emerges from the southern districts," he said. He also claimed that no development schemes were implemented during EPS's tenure as CM, dismissing his recent election promises as "zero".

Panneerselvam denied ever calling DMK an "evil force," countering past allegations.

This defection comes after Paneerselvam had exhausted his legal battles and even after BJP interventions failed to bridge the gap, the three-time CM has traded his 'Two Leaves' legacy for a fresh start with the 'Rising Sun'.

The recent triggers include EPS welcoming expelled leader TTV Dhinakaran into the NDA fold, while firmly keeping OPS at arms length. Panneerselvam had recently met Stalin multiple times, including on February 20-21, when he praised the DMK's governance and predicted its victory in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Political journey

OPS rose as a trusted aide to Jayalalithaa and served as Chief Minister thrice in interim capacities in 2001, 2014-2015, and briefly in 2016-2017, after her hospitalisation and demise.

After Jayalalithaa's death in December 2016, he briefly became CM but was replaced by EPS amid factional intrigue involving VK Sasikala. Panneerselvam launched a "Dharma Yudham" (righteous battle) seeking justice for Jayalalithaa's death and later allied briefly with Sasikala's faction before breaking away.

In 2017, with BJP mediation, he rejoined the AIADMK as joint coordinator alongside EPS, but the truce collapsed, leading to his expulsion in 2022. Since then, he operated as a separate faction, occasionally aligning with the BJP-led NDA but facing isolation. His supporters, including MLAs like Manoj Pandian, Vaithilingam, and Marudhu Alaguraj, had already defected to the DMK earlier.

DMK top sources said that Panneerselvam, his son, and a loyalist could contest the 2026 elections on DMK tickets. OPS will probably contest from Bodinayakkanur in Theni, a seat which he won in 2021. "If Thalapathi gives me the opportunity, I will contest," OPS said.

'Hotstar event'

Senior journalist Tharasu Shyam described the move as a 'Hotstar event' in Tamil Nadu politics, which will boost Stalin's image as an inclusive leader. It also signals a strong message to alliance partners like Congress even as seat-sharing talks are going on. Moreover, this move underscores OPS's preference for DMK over aligning with actor Vijay's emerging political party or staying isolated.

The defection weakens an already fractured AIADMK post Jayalalithaa. On the other hand, it strengthens DMK's position ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls. Political observers noted that OPS's southern Tamil Nadu influence, particularly in Theni, could dent AIADMK's base.

This high-profile crossover highlights the fluid alliances in Dravidian politics, where yesterday's rivals become today's comrades.