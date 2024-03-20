AIADMK announces first list of 16 candidates for April 19 LS polls

Tamil Nadu's principal Opposition party, the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, on March 20, released the names of the first set of 16 candidates for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls.

The Dravidian party's list is dominated by newcomers, the majority of candidates are mostly functionaries of the youth and other wings of the party.

In the list released by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, the AIADMK has nominated former MP J Jayavardhan and ex-MLA, Dr P Saravanan.

Others include various senior office-bearers of the party.

Five seats to allies

The AIADMK allotted five seats to Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazgham (DMDK) and one each to Puthiya Tamizhgam (PT) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). While PT will contest on its own symbol in Tenkasi, SDPT, known as the political arm of the banned PFI from Dindigul.

AIADMK candidates include 'Royapuram' R Mano, a Congress turncoat who will contest from Chennai (North), Dr J Jayavardhan, former MP and son of senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar from Chennai (South), Dr P Saravanan, who was in the DMK and BJP before joining AIADMK, as the candidate from Madurai.

Elections to 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on April 19.

On asked why PMK joined the BJP alliance, he told the media that the AIADMK is not bothered about what people say on social media. "We are in alliance with the people," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)