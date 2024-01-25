Accident caught on camera: 4 killed, 3 children rescued in multiple vehicle collision on Bengaluru-Salem NH

Four persons were charred to death and eight others suffered injuries when multiple vehicles collided on the Bengaluru-Salem National Highway in Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (January 24).

Three trucks and two cars were involved in the collisions in the Thoppur ghat section of the Bengaluru-Salem national highway. Three women and a man were killed and eight sustained injuries.

CCTV footage, which was shared on social media, shows a truck ramming into another truck leading to a chain reaction. One of the trucks was carrying chemicals and it burst into flames. The truck which was rear-ended falls off the twin bridge on the highway.

According to reports, people at the scene of the accident managed to pull three children out of the car.

The driver of the truck which was carrying paddy, lost control due to a technical snag, police said.

Three people who were trapped in a car under the burning truck died on the spot. Another person died while being taken to the government hospital in Salem, a police officer said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday ordered a solatium of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of the four persons killed in the accident.

An official release said Stalin has ordered authorities to release from the CM’s Public Relief Fund an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the four deceased and Rs 50,000 to each of the eight injured, now being treated in a hospital.

The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved.