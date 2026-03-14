LPG shortage forces Puducherry restaurants to look for other ways to keep kitchens running

The ongoing conflict in West Asia is beginning to affect everyday life in India in unexpected ways. One of the sectors feeling the pressure is the restaurant industry, as disruptions in gas supply chains have led to a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in several regions.

In Puducherry, hotel and restaurant owners are being forced to adapt quickly as existing stocks of LPG cylinders run out and fresh supplies are delayed. To keep their businesses running, many kitchens are turning to alternative cooking methods.

Some restaurants have reduced their operating hours, while others have trimmed their menus to manage with limited fuel supplies.

Alternative stoves

For several establishments, the only viable solution has been switching to alternative stoves such as induction cooktops, hybrid stoves, sawdust-based stoves, and firewood stoves.

However, moving away from LPG is not always simple. Many alternatives require additional investment, new equipment, or retraining kitchen staff to handle unfamiliar cooking systems.

Also Read: Karnataka Minister says hotels may face commercial LPG supply gap for 7-10 days

For small and medium restaurant owners, adapting to these changes overnight can be both challenging and costly.

Hybrid system

In Ganapathichettikulam in Puducherry, one bakery owner has stayed prepared for such disruptions. Chalapa, who has been running his hotel and bakery for nearly four decades, relies on a unique sawdust stove built from red clay.

The stove burns sawdust efficiently and performs almost on par with a conventional LPG cylinder.

Also Read: LPG shortage hurting Kerala tourism sector, says state body

Over the years, Chalapa has witnessed several periods of gas shortages. Learning from those experiences, he adopted a hybrid stove system that allows him to connect a gas cylinder when available while still having the option to switch to sawdust when supplies run short.

Sawdust - cheaper, easily available

He explains that sawdust is inexpensive and easily available from local timber shops. Compared to firewood, it produces less smoke and is significantly cheaper.

To manage smoke, a 20-foot chimney has been installed in the kitchen, allowing fumes to escape and enabling staff to work comfortably.

Also Read: No gas, no business: How India's LPG crisis is crippling restaurants

Elsewhere in Puducherry, well-known eateries are also adjusting to the crisis.

Firewood stoves

At the popular Kamineni Reddy restaurant, which serves hundreds of customers every day, the shortage of LPG cylinders has forced the kitchen to move entirely to firewood stoves.

Despite the sudden shift, the restaurant continues to prepare the same dishes for its customers.

Also Read: Beyond the kitchen: Transport and industries begin to feel LPG pain

The firewood stove used in the kitchen includes a flame control mechanism that allows cooks to regulate heat and maintain consistency in food preparation.

Restaurants vital for local economy

For a tourist city like Puducherry, the smooth functioning of restaurants and hotels is vital for both the local economy and visitors.

Business owners say they are experimenting with innovative solutions to ensure their kitchens remain operational until the situation improves.

Also Read: LPG shortage disrupts fresh meals on premium trains, snacks at railway stalls

Industry members believe these temporary adjustments may continue until gas supplies stabilise.

Much of the uncertainty is linked to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and concerns around shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, which play a crucial role in global energy supplies. Will the crisis ease soon, or will businesses need to adapt for the long haul?

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