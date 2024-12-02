Cyclone Fengal: 4 dead in Puducherry; CM to send report to Centre

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has said that a detailed report was being prepared assessing the extent of damage caused by the Cyclone Fengal and will be sent to the Centre seeking relief.

All schools and colleges remained closed in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Monday (December 2), Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam said in a release.

Torrential downpour paralysed Union Territory

After making landfall near Puducherry on Saturday (November 30), Cyclone Fengal weakened on Sunday (December 1), but torrential downpour under its influence paralysed the union territory, with the Army stepping in to evacuate stranded persons in inundated streets.

Four people died, officials said without divulging further details.

Power supply which remained suspended for the whole region was restored in a phased manner on Monday morning. Some of the sub stations of the electricity department were waterlogged and immediate steps were taken to pump out the water, officials said.

Venkata Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, Vallalar Salai, Kamarajar Salai, and a number of residential colonies were waterlogged and residents stayed indoors, they said.

The chief minister visited rain-ravaged areas in and around Puducherry on Sunday.

Extent of damage being assessed

The extent of damage caused by the cyclone Fengal and also heavy rainfall in Puducherry and Karaikal regions are being assessed and a report would be sent to the union government, Rangasamy told reporters.

Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan also visited several rain-ravaged areas.

Meanwhile, Puducherry district Collector A Kulothungan on Monday said that the union territory recorded the heaviest rainfall and this was the first time that such a heavy downpour was recorded during the last 50 years in Puducherry.

Relief camps were opened and people marooned in the flood were shifted to the camps where food packets were given, he said in a release.

The Collector said that with the help of the National Disaster Response Force team from Arakkonam (Tamil Nadu) and also with the help of the Army personnel deputed by the Defence department, a number of people including senior citizens were evacuated from their houses to the relief camps.

Kulothungan said that voluntary organisations, including the Pondicherry Heritage Round Table 167, volunteered to get ready the food packets and gave them to the inmates of the relief camps.

Unprecedented flooding in Villupuram

Villupuram continues to reel under unprecedented flooding, while the depression, the remnant of cyclonic storm Fengal over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, weakened into a well-marked Low Pressure Area on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said.

Villupuram town, nearby towns and villages, have borne the brunt of the rain fury and raging flood water gushed towards low-lying areas.

With water rising above the danger level on an arterial bridge between Vikravandi and Mundiyampakkam in Villupuram, Southern Railway on Monday morning announced suspension of operations in that key stretch, leading to cancellations, diversion, and short termination of services, which includes express and superfast trains.

Well-connected Villupuram is the easy link between Chennai, other northern parts of the state, and the central and southern regions of Tamil Nadu. River Thenpennai was in spate, and the northern coastal town of Cuddalore was also badly hit.

Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri districts overwhelmed by flooding

Western districts of Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri district too were overwhelmed by the flooding. Krishnagiri witnessed floods unseen in the past two to three decades and many vehicles, including cars and vans, were dragged from a road into low-lying areas, shocking people. Road access from Uthangarai to towns such as Krishnagiri and Tiruvannamalai has been affected due to heavy inundation.

IMD’s latest update

The IMD said, "The depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm “Fengal”) over north coastal Tamil Nadu & Puducherry moved nearly westwards and weakened into a well-marked Low Pressure Area at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 02nd December 2024, over North Interior Tamil Nadu. The remnant low pressure area is likely to emerge over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off north Kerala-Karnataka coasts around 3rd December 2024."