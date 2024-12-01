Cyclone Fengal weakens, but leaves Pondy streets flooded, life paralysed

Following its landfall near Puducherry on November 30, Cyclone Fengal weakened on Sunday (December 1), but torrential downpour under its influence paralysed the union territory, with the Army stepping in to evacuate stranded persons in inundated streets.

Many residents said Pondicherry had not witnessed such fury of nature in the last three decades.

The cyclone also brought heavy rains and flooding to neighbouring Villupuram in Tamil Nadu with Chief Minister MK Stalin terming the rainfall in the district as 'unprecedented.' Operations at the Chennai airport, which had been suspended on Saturday, resumed past midnight but many flights suffered cancellations and delays initially, officials said. However, later in the day, operations were normal.

Cyclone weakens into deep depression: IMD

According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Fengal has weakened into a deep depression.

"The Cyclonic Storm FENGAL (pronounced as FEINJAL) over north coastal Tamil Nadu & Puducherry remained practically stationary during past 12 hours, weakened into a deep depression and lay centered at 1130 hours IST of today, the 1st December 2024 over the same region near latitude 12.0°N and longitude 79.8°E, close to Puducherry, about 30 km north of Cuddalore, 40 km east of Villupuram and 120 km south-southwest of Chennai," IMD said in a post on X.

Watch | Cyclone Fengal spares Chennai, batters Puducherry and neighboring districts



The weather office said the cyclone is likely to move westwards very slowly and weaken gradually into a depression over north Tamil Nadu during the next 12 hours.

Streets flooded, power outage reported

Normal life was crippled in Puducherry, as the union territory received 46 cm rainfall, bettering the previous best of 21 cm recorded on October 31, 2004.

The cyclone brought heavy rainfall, leading to inundation of all residential areas on the outskirts of boulevard limits. Trees were uprooted at various places under the impact of the cyclonic storm. Power outage was reported in most of the localities since 11 pm on Saturday.

The Indian Army deployed its soldiers and boats and evacuated stranded people.

Army roped in for rescue and relief ops

According to a Defence release, about 200 people were rescued from three different locations in Puducherry, including Krishna Nagar.