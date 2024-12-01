Cyclone Fengal weakens, but leaves Pondy streets flooded, life paralysed
Villupuram and Cuddalore district in neighbouring TN receive heavy rains with Army, NDRF and SDRF engaged in rescue and relief operations
Following its landfall near Puducherry on November 30, Cyclone Fengal weakened on Sunday (December 1), but torrential downpour under its influence paralysed the union territory, with the Army stepping in to evacuate stranded persons in inundated streets.
Many residents said Pondicherry had not witnessed such fury of nature in the last three decades.
The cyclone also brought heavy rains and flooding to neighbouring Villupuram in Tamil Nadu with Chief Minister MK Stalin terming the rainfall in the district as 'unprecedented.' Operations at the Chennai airport, which had been suspended on Saturday, resumed past midnight but many flights suffered cancellations and delays initially, officials said. However, later in the day, operations were normal.
Cyclone weakens into deep depression: IMD
According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Fengal has weakened into a deep depression.
"The Cyclonic Storm FENGAL (pronounced as FEINJAL) over north coastal Tamil Nadu & Puducherry remained practically stationary during past 12 hours, weakened into a deep depression and lay centered at 1130 hours IST of today, the 1st December 2024 over the same region near latitude 12.0°N and longitude 79.8°E, close to Puducherry, about 30 km north of Cuddalore, 40 km east of Villupuram and 120 km south-southwest of Chennai," IMD said in a post on X.
Watch | Cyclone Fengal spares Chennai, batters Puducherry and neighboring districts
The weather office said the cyclone is likely to move westwards very slowly and weaken gradually into a depression over north Tamil Nadu during the next 12 hours.
Streets flooded, power outage reported
Normal life was crippled in Puducherry, as the union territory received 46 cm rainfall, bettering the previous best of 21 cm recorded on October 31, 2004.
The cyclone brought heavy rainfall, leading to inundation of all residential areas on the outskirts of boulevard limits. Trees were uprooted at various places under the impact of the cyclonic storm. Power outage was reported in most of the localities since 11 pm on Saturday.
The Indian Army deployed its soldiers and boats and evacuated stranded people.
Army roped in for rescue and relief ops
According to a Defence release, about 200 people were rescued from three different locations in Puducherry, including Krishna Nagar.
Many housing colonies were waterlogged and residents could not step out of the dwellings for hours together. Two-wheelers and cars parked on roads partially submerged in rainwater that entered several houses here, residents said.
All shops and business establishments remained closed and the government set up relief centers to accommodate people evacuated from low-lying areas.
Farmlands bear the brunt
Main thoroughfares and arterial roads were waterlogged disrupting daily life. Farmlands with standing crops bore the brunt of the heavy rain.
Transport services were hit and voluntary organisations like Pondicherry Heritage Round Table 167 volunteered to supplement the efforts of the government to supply food packets to people staying in relief camps.
Stalin takes stock of situation in TN
In Chennai, Tamil Nadu chief minister Stalin briefed reporters about the cyclone and its impact in the city and elsewhere.
He pointed out that Villupuram had received heavy rainfall, with Mailam in the district recording 49 cm, followed by Nemmeli at 46 cm and Vanur (41 cm) in the last 24 hours.
"Villupuram has received unprecedented rainfall and we are monitoring the situation," he said.
Boats deployed for evacuation
In some affected places, boats were deployed for evacuation of the flood-affected local residents, and district minister K Ponmudy (Forest) was overseeing the rescue and relief efforts.
He will be joined by his cabinet colleagues SS Sivasankaran and V Senthil Balaji, even as a team of IAS officials was camping in the district. The chief minister added that 12 teams of NDRF and SDRF have been rushed to Villupuram, located about 40 km from Puducherry and about 170 km from state capital Chennai.
Villupuram, Cuddalore under watch
With nearby Cuddalore also receiving copious rains, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has been rushed to oversee the rescue and relief efforts in both districts, Stalin said.
"The two districts are being monitored. We are going to request the Centre to depute a team to assess the damage in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Chengelpet," he said.
With the downpour continuing in many districts, the government could consider relief to affected persons only after rains subside. A review of damage to standing crops could also be taken up only after rain stops, Stalin said.
The matter will be discussed and the state government will apprise the Centre later, he added.
No flooding in Chennai
Despite receiving heavy rains, several localities of Chennai didn’t report waterlogging due to precautionary work and desilting activities done by authorities, Stalin said.
“In north chennai, water was cleared using large motors. About 1,700 motor pumps of different capacity were on standby. Of the 22 subways in Chennai, traffic movement was smooth in 21, while one was already closed due to railway work,” Stalin said.
1,000 people in 32 relief camps
A little over 1,000 people have been accommodated in 32 camps and food and water was being provided to them. Further, till Sunday, 9.10 lakh food packets have been distributed, while food was being provided free of cost through state-run Amma canteens and this has benefited about 1.07 lakh persons, the chief minister added.
Stalin earlier held a review meeting regarding the rain situation and the rescue and relief efforts of the government.
(With inputs from agencies)