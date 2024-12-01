Cyclone Fengal: Watch IndiGo plane’s harrowing landing bid in Chennai

Even as severe weather unleashed by Cyclone Fengal battered southern India, an IndiGo Airbus A320 Neo flight from Mumbai to Chennai faced a harrowing landing attempt on November 30 (Saturday).

The cyclonic storm brought torrential rain and fierce winds to the region, creating highly challenging conditions for air travel.

Winds disrupts landing

As the flight approached Chennai airport, turbulence intensified. A video of the incident, now widely circulated online, shows the aircraft descending perilously close to the runway, battling powerful crosswinds and heavy rain.

Just as its wheels appeared to graze the surface, the pilot made a split-second decision to abort the landing and execute a go-around manoeuvre.

The plane tilted alarmingly to one side before regaining altitude, demonstrating the precision and skill required in such critical moments.

An Airbus A320 Neo of Indigo Airlines flight aborts landing after touchdown at Chennai airport. Due to the presence of mind of the pilot, the flight was saved from crashing on Saturday amidst heavy rains & strong cross winds due to Cyclone Fengal

Go-around saves lives

"Due to adverse weather conditions, including rain and strong, gusty winds (which later led to the closure of Chennai airport), the cockpit crew of flight 6E 683, operating between Mumbai and Chennai, executed a go-around on November 30, 2024, in accordance with established safety protocols," said IndiGo, according to NDTV.

The airline clarified that such manoeuvrers are standard and the pilots are properly trained to handle such situations.

"This is a standard and safe manoeuvre, and our pilots are extensively trained to handle such situations with the utmost professionalism. A go-around is performed when a safe landing cannot be achieved, as was the case with this flight," the statement from the airline added.

The flight eventually landed safely in Chennai shortly before the airport was closed due to Cyclone Fengal's impact. The storm, which made landfall late Saturday night, caused extensive flooding across coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Waterlogged Chennai

In Chennai, waterlogged streets and inundated buildings were reported, and at least three rain-related fatalities added to the mounting toll of the cyclone’s devastation.

The airport resumed operations early on December 1 after a safety review, though disruptions persisted, with delays and cancellations affecting many travellers.

Pilots’ quick thinking

The viral footage of the IndiGo flight quickly drew substantial attention online, with viewers praising the pilots for their quick thinking and professionalism.

“Moments like these show the importance of rigorous pilot training and adherence to safety protocols,” an aviation enthusiast insisted.

As Cyclone Fengal weakens, relief operations by the Indian Army and NDRF continue across the affected areas, focusing on evacuations, restoration, and aid distribution.