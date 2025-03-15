With its progressive education framework, Kerala takes on Centre’s NEP

After the controversy over the non-release of National Health Mission (NHM) funds to Kerala, attention has turned to the PM SHRI (PM Schools for Rising India) education programme, emerging as the latest point of contention between the state and the Union government.

PM SHRI is a Centrally-sponsored scheme intended to develop more than 14,500 schools managed by the Central government, states and Union Territories and local bodies, including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. It is envisaged as part of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

Kerala has said it is against implementing PM SHRI because it clashes with its existing school education system, with no tangible benefits for students. The state, as also Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, are alleging that the Union government is withholding education funds due to their refusal to join PM SHRI.

Hoisting on Kerala

“Kerala has already set a benchmark in public education with its decentralised and inclusive approach. Bureaucrats in New Delhi drafting one-size-fits-all policies fail to acknowledge the unique advancements made by Kerala. What works for Bihar or Odisha may not necessarily suit Kerala, which has moved far ahead in terms of educational quality, infrastructure and pedagogy,” said John Brittas, a CPI(M) MP who raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha.

The Union government has withheld funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan scheme citing Kerala’s refusal to sign an MoU for PM SHRI.

“These funds are crucial for underprivileged and differently-abled children. The reality is that PM SHRI was not part of any earlier proposals under Samagra Shiksha. The scheme was launched only in 2022,” said Brittas.

Violating NEP provisions

Nowhere in the project approval minutes from 2022 onwards was it stated that Central assistance would be provided only if the PM SHRI MoU was signed. Withholding these funds is also seen as a violation of the Right to Education Act.

For Samagra Shiksha projects, the state’s share is 40 per cent, which Kerala is ready to contribute, state Education Minister V Sivankutty said.

According to the Kerala Education Department, under PM SHRI, the school curriculum will be determined by the Union government, making it impossible for state government-owned schools to follow the Kerala syllabus.

“The Union government has prepared textbooks that dilute constitutional values as part of the Hindutva agenda. This is an undemocratic and unscientific trap aimed at states like Kerala,” said a senior state official.

The 332 schools earmarked for PM-SHRI in Kerala already enjoy excellent infrastructure due to the state’s public education mission. Now, they will be required to display the PM SHRI board, effectively allowing the Centre to claim credit for the state’s initiatives, it is feared.

Centre's influence

This is similar to the pressure on the state Health Department to rebrand Primary Health Centres as Ayushman Ayur Mandir.

Moreover, PM SHRI schools will have the authority to act as mentors for nearby schools, indirectly extending the Centre’s influence over other schools in the state.

This scheme completely undermines the federal structure of the Constitution, say critics. It erases the decentralised planning process necessary for school education and regional initiatives to enhance quality at the classroom and school levels.

The goal is to create a uniform classroom structure across the country — a mechanised approach that cannot be ignored as a mere administrative change, it is felt. Critics say PM SHRI is an ideological shortcut to imposing centralisation and communalisation.

Kerala has taken a distinct stance on the NEP 2020, rejecting its structure while incorporating essential values such as scientific temper, secularism and democratic principles into its curriculum. Despite not fully aligning with the NEP, Kerala has developed its own curriculum framework, emphasizing these core values to ensure a more inclusive and progressive education system. The state has refused to adopt the NEP’s 5+3+3+4 structure, instead opting for a 3+7+5 framework.

What Kerala offers

“Kerala’s curriculum includes subjects like cyber law, social services, immunization, hygiene, disaster management, first aid, road safety, juvenile justice, mental health and more. These additions reflect the state’s commitment to fostering a well-rounded education that prepares students for real-world challenges,” said education minister Sivankutty.

Moreover, Kerala has been vocal about the importance of secularism and social justice, criticizing the NEP for its silence on these issues.

Kerala has also developed supplementary textbooks that include portions deleted from NCERT textbooks, such as chapters on sociology, history, and political science.

Present curriculum

This move underscores the state’s commitment to providing comprehensive education that covers diverse perspectives and historical contexts.

The curriculum reforms currently being implemented in Kerala’s higher education sector, including the four-year undergraduate programme and other revisions, have been formulated based on a curriculum framework developed by the higher education reforms commission, chaired by Shyam B. Menon, and the higher education curriculum committee, chaired by Prof. Suresh Das.

This framework vision for higher education prioritises excellence, quality assurance, accessibility and equity. Kerala is committed to fostering academic brilliance while ensuring that education remains inclusive and accessible to all.

Why NEP is flawed

“The Union government’s NEP places emphasis on knowledge systems drawn from ancient and classical Indian traditions incorporating elements from ancient texts and epics. However, Kerala’s curriculum reforms are driven by cultural diversity, inclusivity, constitutional values, digital literacy, entrepreneurship, sustainability, democracy, civic awareness, gender sensitivity, equality, secularism and scientific temper. The state aims to shape a new generation equipped with these essential values,” said higher education minister R Bindu.

One of the core objectives of the NEP is to integrate vocational training and certification into higher education before students complete their comprehensive academic studies. The policy seeks to shift the focus of higher education towards skill development, ensuring that students who do not complete full-degree programmes still gain employable skills and industry-relevant training.

The NEP proposes a structured framework where students receive a certificate after the first year, a diploma after the second, and further qualifications under the UGC framework.

However, according to the state Higher Education department, Kerala’s curriculum framework promotes a dual approach -- fostering knowledge acquisition and knowledge creation while ensuring students gain practical skills and entrepreneurial capabilities. “The goal is to transform students from job seekers to job creators, equipping them with the tools to innovate and contribute to society,” says the education minister.