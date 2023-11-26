What triggered the stampede at Cochin university that claimed four lives?

A day after a stampede claimed four lives at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in Kerala, police have said that a sudden downpour acted as a trigger for the tragedy ahead of singer Nikhita Gandhi’s performance at the varsity’s open-air auditorium.

As per the police officials, the organisers were using a single gate for entry and exit to the auditorium. They were allowing entry in batches to the individuals carrying passes even as there was a long queue of youngsters waiting to get in outside the entrance. Eyewitnesses said though the entry to the concert was only meant for those carrying passes, scores of residents from nearby areas had also converged outside the auditorium. Municipal Councillor Pramod said that the fact that a single gate was being used for entry and exit also contributed to the incident.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) MR Ajith Kumar said the stampede could have happened because of rainfall. “The sudden rainfall in the area drove the huge crowd of students to the stampede since all of them tried to take cover from the rainfall,” Kumar told PTI. Dubbing it a freak accident, he said some people fell on the stairs and others walked over them in the commotion, leading to the death of four.





The entire state is in shock over the stampede that unfolded at CUSAT University in Ernakulam. Heartfelt condolences go out to the family members of the four students who lost their lives. Immediate and enhanced treatment facilities have been arranged for the injured. P. Rajeev,… — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) November 25, 2023

Another senior police officer said the incident should not have occurred as the auditorium had adequate capacity to accommodate all those who had gathered there. He also attributed the stampede to the melee caused by a sudden downpour at the venue. He said many seats were vacant at the time of the stampede. “The concert had not kicked off when the incident took place. Organisers were checking passes and allowing entry in batches. Suddenly it started raining, and people broke queues before pushing to get in.”



Sources said another factor that led to the tragedy was the alleged announcement by the organisers according to which engineering students would be allowed to enter first. Consequently, the students of other streams turned impatient and were eagerly waiting for their turn. They smelt an opportunity to jump the queue when it started raining and rushed in, leading to the stampede, said sources.



Condolences pour in



Singer Nikhita Gandhi took to Instagram to say: “Heartbroken and devastated by what took place this evening in Kochi. Such an unfortunate incident took place before I could even leave for the venue for the performance. No words are possibly enough to express this profound grief.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. “Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic stampede incident at the CUSAT University in Kochi that has claimed the lives of four students and left many injured,” Gandhi, an MP from Wayanad in Kerala, said in a Facebook post. “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength in this difficult time. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured, and I urge the govt of Kerala to provide them with the best medical care,” he said.

Gone too soon

The deceased have been identified as Athul Thambi, Ann Riftha, Sara Thomas and Alwin Thaikattusherry. The condition of two of those injured is critical. Engineering student Ann Riftha’s father worked as a mason, and her mother, Sindhu, has been working as a home nurse in Italy for the last year.

Athul Thambi, 24, from Koothattukulam in Ernakulam, was the son of farm labourer Kochuparayil Thambi. Sara Thomas, 20, another engineering student, hailed from Thamarassery in Kozhikode. The fourth victim of the tragedy, 23-year-old Alwin Joseph, was not a student. He was an electrician from Mundur in Palakkad and had been staying in Kochi while looking for job opportunities.

