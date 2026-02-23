Kerala Nativity Card Bill placed in Assembly: How is it different from citizenship?

The Kerala government on Monday (February 23) introduced the Nativity Card Bill in the state Assembly, hailing the move as a "historic and rarest of the rare piece of legislation".

Revenue Minister K Rajan, presenting the Bill in the House, said the proposed law would enable those from the state to proudly declare themselves Keralites through the issuance of a nativity card. The Bill was referred to the Subject Committee for further scrutiny.

The state cabinet, last December, had given in-principle approval for the introduction of a permanent, photo-embedded Nativity Card in the state with the objective of ensuring that no individual has to struggle to prove their identity or place of residence in the state.

Introducing the Bill in the Assembly, Rajan said the legislation comes in the backdrop of the Centre implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act unilaterally. “Citizenship and nativity are distinct concepts. While nativity certificates are currently issued in the state, the government intends to introduce a legally valid document that formally recognises a person as a Keralite, similar to how citizenship is guaranteed under the Constitution,” Rajan said.

Once the Nativity Card is issued, a Keralite, wherever his present location is, can declare himself as a Malayali with self-pride, he said.

What is Kerala Nativity Card?

The Nativity Card will be issued along the lines of the existing nativity certificate, which certifies that a person hails from Kerala. The government has maintained that the card is intended solely for administrative and social purposes.

A native of Kerala would include those born in the state or those with at least one ancestor born in Kerala, provided they have not acquired foreign citizenship, the government had said.

Those born outside the state while their parents were employed elsewhere would also be considered natives.

The card becomes invalid if the holder acquires a foreign citizenship later.

How is it different from nativity certificate?

The legally backed Nativity Card will serve as an authoritative document for accessing service offered by the Government of Kerala and for other social purposes. This card aims to replace the existing nativity certificate issued by the concerned village officer.

The Card is intended to streamline access to state services by providing a standardised identity document.

The Tahsildar must maintain a permanent register of Nativity Cards at the Taluk office which will contain details of names, permanent address, parents’ particulars and the card number.

How to apply

If the law comes into effect, applicants seeking a Nativity Card must submit an application in the prescribed format, along with the required documents (Affidavit, birth certificate, ratio card and school certificates), and fee, to the tahsildar. Applicants can submit the form at Tahsildar office or apply online at edistrict.kerala.gov.in.

The tahsildar, who is the competent authority to issue the card, must process the application within five working days.

An applicant can also apply for duplicate cards in case of loss, theft, or damage, with a prescribed fee.

Incorrect information

In case, of incorrect information, a holder can apply for change request. Before processing the change request, the Tahsildar must record the reasons in writing within the prescribed period,

In the case of an applicant furnishing false information, the Act prescribes imprisonment of up to three months and a fine of up to Rs 5,000.

(With agency inputs)