Kerala SIR: 2.69 crore voters in final list; 53,229 names deleted

Kerala’s electorate has risen to 2,69,53,644 following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of photo electoral rolls, even as 53,229 names were deleted during the process, according to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Kerala.

The final rolls, published on February 21 with January 1, 2026 as the qualifying date, show a net increase from the draft roll published on December 23, 2025, which had recorded 2,54,42,352 voters. Despite the deletions, large-scale additions and corrections during the revision exercise have pushed up the total electorate.

Women continue to outnumber men

The gender-wise break-up of the final electorate stands at 1,31,26,048 men, 1,38,27,319 women and 277 third gender voters, taking the total to 2,69,53,644. Women continue to outnumber men on the rolls. The number of electors in the 18-19 age group is 4,24,518, reflecting the inclusion of first-time voters who became eligible as of January 1, 2026.

The SIR, conducted between November 4, 2025 and January 30, 2026, was carried out as per the directions of the Election Commission of India (EC). During the exercise, 13,51,151 applications for new voter registration (Form 6) were admitted, along with 1,59,111 applications from overseas electors (Form 6A). Additionally, 3,93,333 applications were processed under Form 8 for corrections, transpositions and other modifications.

Over 53,000 deletions

Officials said the 53,229 deletions were effected after due verification. Deletions typically occur due to reasons such as death of electors, permanent shifting, or detection of duplicate entries. The CEO’s office described the revision as part of routine roll maintenance aimed at ensuring accuracy ahead of the upcoming Assembly election cycle.

The final rolls have been made available at the offices of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers across the state. The rolls are also accessible on the CEO Kerala website. Electors have been advised to verify their details and report discrepancies, if any, through online or offline modes.

Inclusion of new voters

First-time voters in the 18-19 age group who are yet to receive their Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPICs), as well as existing voters who applied for corrections due to migration, will receive their EPICs through Booth Level Officers (BLOs) at their residential addresses. Those who turned 18 on January 1, 2026 but failed to apply during the intensive revision period can still seek inclusion through the voter services portal or the ECINET mobile application.

The CEO’s office has also outlined the appellate mechanism under the Representation of the People Act, 1950. Under Section 24(a), a first appeal against the decision of an Electoral Registration Officer can be filed before the District Election Officer. A second appeal under Section 24(b) lies before the Chief Electoral Officer against the order of the District Election Officer.

With over 2.69 crore electors now on the rolls, the revision exercise marks a significant preparatory step ahead of the state’s expected Assembly polls later this year. The focus, officials said, remains on ensuring that all eligible citizens are enrolled while maintaining the integrity and purity of the electoral rolls through systematic deletions of ineligible entries.