Kerala becomes first state to adopt comprehensive urban policy

Kerala on Friday (February 13) became the first state in the country to adopt a comprehensive urban policy, setting out a long-term development roadmap as it moves steadily toward a more urban future.

The policy envisions Kerala in 2050 as “a continuous network of climate-smart cities and towns, ensuring scientific planning and good governance.”

The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, cleared the draft Urban Policy prepared by the Local Self Government Department, bringing to a close nearly two years of sustained work, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Initiative announced in 2023-24 state budget

The initiative was first announced in the 2023–24 state budget. The state government in December 2023 constituted the Kerala Urban Policy Commission, drawing in national and international experts to shape the framework. The commission handed over the Nava Kerala Urban Policy report to the Chief Minister in March 2025.

Also Read: Shashi Tharoor lands crucial role in Congress’ Kerala election campaign

The government organised a global conference in Kochi in September to hold wider discussions on the report.

Ministers, mayors, elected representatives and experts from India and abroad took part in detailed deliberations on urbanisation. Suggestions that emerged during the conference were later incorporated into the final policy.

Nearly 80 per cent urbanised by 2050

According to estimates by the Urban Policy Commission, Kerala is expected to become nearly 80 per cent urbanised by 2050.

Urban growth is projected to spread in a decentralised manner across densely populated regions between the high ranges and the coastal belt.

Also Read: Shashi Tharoor slams total shutdown in Kerala, calls it 'organised tyranny'

With climate change posing increasing challenges, the Urban Policy is intended to serve as a foundational document for approaching urban development in a scientific manner, including in environmentally sensitive areas.

It also outlines ways to harness urbanisation to support the state's economic growth.

Tradition of decentralised governance

Drawing from Kerala's tradition of decentralised governance and participatory planning, the policy aims to promote inclusive development and ensure that the benefits of urbanisation are accessible to all sections of society.

Also Read: Why anti-incumbency, favourable surveys fail to cheer Congress in Kerala

Along with improving the quality of urban infrastructure, the policy seeks to reduce social and spatial inequalities and strengthen social support systems.

The Urban Policy focuses on key thematic areas such as reforms in laws and institutional systems, capacity building and strengthening of governance structures, people-centric services and programmes, infrastructure development, and spatial and strategic planning.

(With agency inputs)