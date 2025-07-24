Achuthanandan funeral: VS gone, but legends, slogans, ideology live on

From 79-year-old Mohammed Ali of Karunagappally to 17-year-old Goutham Sajeev of Kayamkulam, and 6-year-old AR Hameed of Puramattom HSS, who at one point led the sloganeering in her sweet voice, with comrades echoing her, they all came. Wet, weary, and waiting. Not for a spectacle, but for a final glimpse of a man who belonged to them more than he ever did to power.

The final journey of VS Achuthanandan, Kerala’s towering Marxist statesman, took more than 24 hours to wind its way from Thiruvananthapuram to Alappuzha. A journey of barely 150 kilometres stretched to a full day, not due to mismanagement, but because people simply wouldn’t let him pass. Every corner, every median, every culvert, every bend had someone waiting.

Some stood silently. Others waved red flags. Many wept. And through it all, the rain came down steadily, as if the skies too had lowered themselves to mourn.

Roads choked with emotion

The body of the 101-year-old Leftist veteran left Thiruvananthapuram on Monday (July 21), in a KSRTC bus refitted as a hearse, draped in red, and escorted by vehicles of the state and the party. It was expected to reach Alappuzha by evening, but such timelines had no place in a farewell like this. From Thiruvananthapuram to Alappuzha, the roads choked not with traffic, but with emotion.

Mohammed Ali, 79, stood by the Karunagappally highway from 3 pm to 3 am. He had skipped dinner, missed his medication, and stood on aching legs for 10 hours straight.

“VS didn’t do me any favour. I never even met him,” he said. “But because of people like him, people like me—ordinary workers—could live with dignity. What else do you wait for, to give a man a farewell? I wasn’t a communist. But he had stood out in my heart from way back. In the years they sidelined him, I hurt. This was something I had to do. Not for him. For people like me.”

A heartfelt goodbye

Nearby, a schoolboy from Kayamkulam clutched a placard saying ‘Adieu VS’ and stood quietly, taking it all in.

“He’s a politician from the past. But we heard the legends. We heard how he lived, and why people respected him. It was worth standing for hours in the rain just to say goodbye,” said Goutham Sajeev, a Class 12 student.

Further north, Sidharth and his friends had taken a train from Cheruvathur in Kasaragod—over 500 km away. “He stood for all the values we believe in. He was the embodiment of our idea of an egalitarian society. How could we not come?”

And in Alappuzha town, Sarada, 71, an agricultural labourer, stood at the Thiruvambadi junction since dawn. At 2 pm on Wednesday (July 23), she was still waiting. “I will go home only after I see him,” she said, her umbrella now more ritual than shelter.

‘Our eyes, our heart’

Elderly women leading sloganeering was a common picture throughout the procession. In Alappuzha, it gathered a different texture, the grain of working-class uprising and agrarian struggle.

“You didn’t let us call them lords. You didn’t let us eat without dignity,” they chanted.

And most of all: “You’re Our Eyes, You’re Our Heart, You’re the Rose Blooming from Our Heart.”

This slogan was born for him in 2006, when the party initially decided not to field VS as a candidate. The rest is history—people took to the streets, the party had to relent, and he went on to become the chief minister.