‘Irreplaceable loss to Party and State’: CM Vijayan’s tribute to VS Achuthanandan

With the passing of veteran Communist leader VS Achuthanandan, Kerala marks the end of a political era deeply intertwined with the state’s revolutionary history. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a heartfelt condolence message, described his long-time comrade’s life as a “historic chapter” in both Kerala’s public life and the broader revolutionary movement.

‘Pillar of Kerala’s political framework’

Achuthanandan, a symbol of unwavering commitment, represented a unique blend of ideological firmness and people-centric politics. His century-long life was marked by relentless struggles, starting from grassroots agitations to the highest office in the state. Rising from humble beginnings as a farm worker, he joined the Communist Party at the age of 17 in 1940 and went on to serve the movement for over 85 years.

Also Read: VS Achuthanandan obituary: The biography of resistance

“His life was a symbol of a glorious legacy of struggle, extraordinary willpower, and uncompromising political stances,” Vijayan said.

The chief minister noted that Achuthanandan’s contributions as leader of the CPI(M), the Left Democratic Front, and the state government were unparalleled, and history would remember him as a pillar of Kerala’s political framework.

Decisive role in labour movement

VS, as he was fondly called, played a decisive role in Kerala’s workers’ and peasants’ movements. In the post-independence era, he led agitations against caste-based and wage-based exploitation in Kuttanad, challenging landlords and police forces alike. His role in forming the Travancore Agricultural Workers’ Union - which later evolved into the Kerala State Agricultural Workers Union - remains a milestone in Kerala’s labour movement history.

Also Read: Former Kerala CM V S Achuthanandan passes away

“His agitations fundamentally altered the social history of Kuttanad,” Vijayan recalled.

Whether it was the fight for fair wages, abolishing bonded labour practices, or the demand for permanent employment and land distribution, Achuthanandan was always at the forefront.

Principled stance

He was imprisoned multiple times during his political journey and held key leadership positions in the CPI(M), including state secretary, Polit Bureau member, and Central Committee member. He also served as the LDF Convenor and was known for his principled stance during both internal party struggles and external political challenges.

Also Read: How Kerala CM Pinarayi used a book to claim Congress-RSS 'tacit understanding'

As a legislator, Achuthanandan was elected to the Kerala Assembly from various constituencies between 1967 and 2021. He served as the Opposition Leader twice, and was the state’s chief minister from 2006 to 2011. Even after stepping down from active politics, he continued as the chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission till 2021.

‘A moral force’

Pinarayi Vijayan emphasised that VS was not just a political leader but a moral force who brought environmental, human rights, and gender issues into the heart of mainstream political discourse.

“It was through this engagement that he gained broad public acceptance while remaining a Party leader,” Vijayan noted.

VS Achuthanandan was the last surviving member among the 32 leaders who walked out of the CPI National Council during the historic 1964 split that led to the formation of the CPI(M).

Also Read: Confident of LDF's third term in Kerala; efforts on for Left parties' unity: CPM chief Baby

“With his passing, we have lost the final living link to that chapter of our political evolution,” the Chief Minister said.

His death, Vijayan concluded, is an irreplaceable loss to both the Party and the state.

“It is only through collective leadership that we can attempt to fill this void,” he said, mourning the end of a revolutionary life that shaped Kerala's political landscape for decades.