IN PHOTOS | Lakhs bid emotional adieu to comrade VS Achuthanandan
The veteran leader and freedom fighter was an icon of Kerala’s communist movement and a commanding figure in the state’s political landscape for decades
Former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan passed away on Monday (July 21). Within the CPI(M), he was both respected and feared in equal measure.
To his supporters, Achuthanandan embodied the moral backbone of the Left — steadfast, uncompromising, and incorruptible. For some within the party, however, he was seen as a persistent dissenter who often challenged organisational unity.
As Kerala prepares to bid a final farewell to its beloved comrade, people have been arriving in large numbers from across the state to pay their respects to the former Chief Minister - a man whose life was not just long, but marked by unwavering integrity.
