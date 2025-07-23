IN PHOTOS | Lakhs bid emotional adieu to comrade VS Achuthanandan

Former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan passed away on Monday (July 21). Within the CPI(M), he was both respected and feared in equal measure.

To his supporters, Achuthanandan embodied the moral backbone of the Left — steadfast, uncompromising, and incorruptible. For some within the party, however, he was seen as a persistent dissenter who often challenged organisational unity.

Also Read: Achuthanandan: Farewell to world’s longest-lived card-holding communist

As Kerala prepares to bid a final farewell to its beloved comrade, people have been arriving in large numbers from across the state to pay their respects to the former Chief Minister - a man whose life was not just long, but marked by unwavering integrity.

As the mortal remains of VS Achuthanandan were taken to Alappuzha, large numbers of people lined the streets to pay their respects. File photo

Scores of people bid an emotional farewell to V S Achuthanandan, many in tears. File photo

People chant slogans hailing VS Achuthanandan as they bid him a final farewell. File photo

Braving heavy rains, thousands gather to bid adieu to VS Achuthanandan at his birth place, Alappuzha. File photo

A woman in a wheelchair, being lifted up by comrades, to catch a final glimpse of VS Achuthanandan. File photo