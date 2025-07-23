    • The Federal
    VS Achuthanandans final journey
    As Kerala prepares to bid a final farewell to its beloved comrade, people have been arriving in large numbers from across the state to pay their respects to VS Achuthanandan. File photo

    IN PHOTOS | Lakhs bid emotional adieu to comrade VS Achuthanandan

    The veteran leader and freedom fighter was an icon of Kerala’s communist movement and a commanding figure in the state’s political landscape for decades

    23 July 2025 6:41 PM IST

    Former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan passed away on Monday (July 21). Within the CPI(M), he was both respected and feared in equal measure.

    To his supporters, Achuthanandan embodied the moral backbone of the Left — steadfast, uncompromising, and incorruptible. For some within the party, however, he was seen as a persistent dissenter who often challenged organisational unity.

    As Kerala prepares to bid a final farewell to its beloved comrade, people have been arriving in large numbers from across the state to pay their respects to the former Chief Minister - a man whose life was not just long, but marked by unwavering integrity.

    As the mortal remains of VS Achuthanandan were taken to Alappuzha, large numbers of people lined the streets to pay their respects. File photo

    Scores of people bid an emotional farewell to V S Achuthanandan, many in tears. File photo

    People chant slogans hailing VS Achuthanandan as they bid him a final farewell. File photo

    Braving heavy rains, thousands gather to bid adieu to VS Achuthanandan at his birth place, Alappuzha. File photo

    A woman in a wheelchair, being lifted up by comrades, to catch a final glimpse of VS Achuthanandan. File photo

    CPI(M) party cadre take photos and videos on their phones of their beloved leader as the cavalcade passes by. File photo

