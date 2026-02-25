Veena George injured during KSU protest at Kannur station, misses train

Kerala Health Minister Veena George was injured during a protest by opposition student activists at Kannur Railway Station on Wednesday (February 25).

The incident occurred when the minister arrived at the station to board the Vande Bharat Express. A group of activists affiliated with the Kerala Students Union gathered at the premises and staged a black-flag protest against her. As the minister entered the platform area, they raised slogans and attempted to move closer to her.

Police personnel had been deployed at the station in anticipation of the demonstration. Visuals from the scene showed a brief but intense scuffle as police tried to form a protective cordon around the minister and prevent the activists from breaching security. In the jostling that followed, the minister sustained injuries.

Injured in the melee

According to officials present at the station, she complained of pain in her neck and hand after being pushed in the commotion. Security personnel immediately escorted her away from the crowd. The situation on the platform remained tense for several minutes as police restrained and removed the protesting students from the immediate vicinity.

Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer, who was also present at the station, later confirmed that the minister had been injured during the protest. He stated that the injuries occurred during the pushing and shoving when activists attempted to get close to her despite police intervention.

Following the incident, the minister’s travel plans were cancelled. She was taken to Kannur District Hospital for medical examination and treatment. Hospital authorities reported that she had sustained minor injuries and was advised rest. There were no reports of serious complications.

Activists detained

Police detained several activists at the scene in connection with the protest. Railway operations were briefly affected in the immediate area of the platform during the scuffle, though train services were not officially suspended. Additional security was deployed in and around the station to prevent further escalation.

The protest was part of a series of demonstrations organised by opposition student groups in recent days. Activists have been raising slogans against the Health Department and demanding accountability over various issues.

Political reactions followed soon after news of the incident spread. Leaders of the ruling Left Democratic Front criticised the protest, stating that physical confrontation was unacceptable. Opposition leaders maintained that their protest was democratic in nature.

Situation normal

By late afternoon, the situation at the railway station had returned to normal. Police presence continued for some time as a precautionary measure. The minister remained under medical observation before being discharged.

The incident has added to the ongoing political tensions in the state, with both sides trading allegations over the events that unfolded at the station. Authorities have indicated that further action will be taken based on reports filed by the police regarding the protest and the injury sustained by the minister.