2021 surgery lapse row escalates; Kerala Health Minister accuses Cong of orchestrated attack

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Feb 21 (PTI) A surgery lapse that happened at a government medical college years ago triggered a political row in poll-bound Kerala on Saturday with the Youth Congress workers protesting at the official residence of Health Minister Veena George, who in turn accused the Congress leadership of deliberately orchestrating the agitation.

George strongly condemned the incident and accused Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan of giving instructions to create violence.

While addressing the media here, she also alleged that the Congress was trying to win the upcoming Assembly elections through "heinous" methods and the "attack" against her official residence in Thiruvananthapuram was an example.

The protest incident and the remarks of the health minister came a day after the police booked a retired doctor following an artery forceps which was found inside the abdomen of a woman who underwent surgery at Alappuzha Medical College in 2021.

The case was registered against Dr Lalithambika, the former head of the gynaecology department at the medical college, when Usha Joseph (51) of Punnapra underwent surgery for the removal of a uterine fibroid in May 2021.

The incident triggered widespread protests across the state, with Youth Congress activists reaching the doorstep of George's official residence and placing a wreath there demanding the minister's resignation over the incident.

George was away in Pathanamthitta at the time of the protest to attend various government programmes.

A visibly angry George told reporters here that she had done everything possible in her capacity as a health minister in the surgery lapse incident.

She said the government had taken appropriate action within hours of the incident coming to light and steps had been taken for proper investigation.

"Neither the health minister had carried out the surgery nor had she taught the surgical procedures," she said, adding that the said treatment lapse had happened years ago.

The doctors were still confused about whether the surgery was actually performed during the time of the previous UDF or the LDF governments.

"Kerala should listen to this. The attack against my residence was carried out as per the direction of Opposition leader V D Satheesan," she alleged.

The health minister also accused a section of media of making deliberate attempts to create misunderstanding among people and unleash a false campaign against the government over the incident.

She further said the government would not tolerate any kind of treatment lapses and warned of stringent action against it.

"The Congress is deliberately triggering violence out of their fear of failure in the upcoming Assembly polls. They have got information that there is no anti-incumbency wave in the state," she said.

The minister also accused the opposition of deliberately tarnishing the government systems and treatment facilities to boost the private monopolies invested in the state health sector.

After protesting at George's house, the Congress workers later attempted to disrupt a programme attended by the minister at Town Hall here by raising slogans against her.

Tension prevailed in the area when the ruling LDF workers came in support of her.

According to police officials, only three police guards were present at the official residence of the minister when the protesters arrived in the morning, and so they were unable to stop them.

The protesters later staged a dharna in front of the minister's residence, holding black flags and chanting slogans against George, calling for her resignation.

Meanwhile, the ruling CPI(M) strongly condemned the wreath protest at the health minister's house and defended her, saying that there are limits to protests in a democracy.

Senior CPI(M) leader P K Sreemathi alleged that the Youth Congress wanted to see the end of the health minister and that's why they placed a wreath at her residence.

Describing the protest as a "cultureless act" and an insult against women, she urged the Youth Congress leadership to tender an apology.

General Education Minister Sivankutty also said that placing a wreath was an "extremely serious" act.

Alleging that the protest was carried out with the knowledge of LoP Satheesan, he said attempts to isolate or intimidate the health minister through "anti-democratic" means would not succeed.

He said issues in the health sector could be discussed, but alleged that the Youth Congress was trying to create a "smokescreen" despite the state's achievements, which he claimed had been recognised even by the Centre. PTI

