Surgical forceps found in Kerala woman’s abdomen 5 years after surgery; probe ordered

A woman from Punnapra has been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi after an artery forceps, a surgical instrument, was found in her abdomen five years after surgery at Alappuzha Medical College in Vandanam, her family said on Friday (February 20).

Usha Joseph had surgery in May 2021 to remove a uterine fibroid at the government medical college. Her son, Shibin, told reporters that she had experienced recurring abdominal pain since the procedure.

Instrument discovered after X-ray

He alleged that despite approaching doctors at the same hospital several times, the cause of the pain was not identified. The issue surfaced only when Joseph consulted another doctor, suspecting a kidney stone. An X-ray was advised.

According to Shibin, the X-ray revealed an artery forceps inside her abdomen. Doctors at the medical college later offered to remove it next week. “However, we do not want any further issues and moved to a private hospital. The doctors here will scan and locate the exact position and will perform the surgery soon,” Shibin said.

He said the family wants the instrument removed at the earliest and alleged that doctors at the medical college had informed them that no compensation would be paid for the error. “The doctors at the medical college told us that we can lodge a complaint if we want to. We have now decided to file a complaint at the Ambalapuzha police station,” he said.

Retired surgeon denies role

Dr Lalithambika, a retired surgeon at Alappuzha Medical College, against whom the family raised allegations of surgical error, said she did not perform the procedure.

“The surgery happened just before my retirement, when I was not attending any major cases. As the unit chief, my name was recorded. Also, the surgery happened during the COVID period, and I was engaged with it,” she said.

She also denied taking money from patients. “I did not take any money from patients for any surgery. You can ask any patient I attended,” she said.

Probe ordered as Oppn slams govt

Health Minister Veena George said officials involved in the surgery who remain in government service will be suspended as part of the inquiry. A preliminary probe has been completed and a report submitted to the Director of Medical Education (DME), she said.

“It is a painful incident that should not have happened. Based on the preliminary inquiry report, the DME has formed an expert committee comprising senior doctors to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident,” she said.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala criticised the state government, alleging mismanagement in government hospitals and demanding that the government bear Joseph’s medical expenses and provide full support to her family.

(With agency inputs)