Three die after tourist bus from TN falls into gorge in Kerala's Idukki

Idukki (Kerala), Mar 19 (PTI) Three persons, including a child, were killed when a tempo traveller carrying a tourist group from Tamil Nadu fell into a gorge near Adimaly in this hilly district on Tuesday evening.

An officer from Adimaly police station said there were 14 people in the vehicle and of them three died and around 10 others were injured in the accident.

"The accident occurred around 6 pm and we are still collecting details as to how it happened," the officer said.

He said that the tourists hailed from Theni in Tamil Nadu and were on their way back after visiting Mankulam here when the tragic incident occurred. PTI

