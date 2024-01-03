Thousands greet Modi as he reaches Kerala for women’s meet

Thousands of people, mainly BJP supporters, on Wednesday accorded a warm and boisterous welcome as Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Thrissur in Kerala to attend a BJP women's convention.



People lined both sides of his nearly two-kilometre roadshow from the General Hospital junction to the convention venue after reaching Kochi from Lakshadweep.

Helicopter ride

From the Kochi helicopter, Modi took a helicopter to Kuttanallore. From there, his cavalcade travelled to the hospital junction.

As the prime minister stood in an open decorated vehicle, waving both hands to the crowds, people crowded housetops and balconies of multi-storey buildings to catch a glimpse of Modi. Many waved to him.

Modi wore a traditional Kerala shawl.

Colourful welcome

Accompanying him were BJP state President K Surendran, actor-turned-BJP leader Suresh Gopi and state Mahila Morcha President Niveditha Subrahmaniyan.

When the prime minister arrived, party workers showered flowers on him and greeted him with thunderous slogans. Modi smile in response.