Decoding the alarming number of suicides in Kerala

Kerala may boast of enviable achievements in human development but it also leads India in suicides among all major states. The National Crime Records Bureau’s 2022 report released last month put Kerala in the fourth spot for suicides in the country after Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Puducherry.

The list catapults Kerala on top of all the major states, most of which are more thickly populated.









Rising suicides



The suicide rate in Kerala is 28.5 per lakh of population, says NCRB data, adding that suicides have risen from 8,500 in 2020 to 9,549 in 2021 and further to 10,162 in 2022. When it comes to suicides, Kerala has another first. A study, titled Fostering Youth Mental Health, conducted by the Kerala Youth Commission reveals that suicide is more among unmarried youths than the married in Kerala – a contrast to all-India statistics. Vulnerable age According to the study, the highest number of suicides is in the age group 36-40 in the state. More males kill themselves than females. While most male victims are in the age group of 31-35, the majority of the females belong to the 18-20 age group. “The age group of 35 plus is often not considered as the youth but as far as the suicide tendency and rate is concerned, this is a very vulnerable group,” says the study.









Education levels

The young with low education (SSLC and Plus 2) show a higher tendency to commit suicide. Ironically, suicides among the employed youth is much higher than the unemployed. Most of the employed who committed suicide worked in the unorganized sector. “We have found almost 70 per cent of suicides of employed youth pertains to the private sector. We intend to engage in discussions with private employers and explore various possibilities to address these concerns by involving youth organizations and all relevant stakeholders,” said M. Shajar, chairman of Kerala Youth Commission. Religious break-up The rate of suicide among Hindus is 79.1 per cent, followed by Christians at 10.3 per cent and Muslims at 9.9 per cent. Suicide is high among Other Backward Class (OBC) members followed by Dalits and tribals. The highest rate of suicide is reported in rural areas and the lowest in comparatively bigger cities. Even those with strong family and friendship relations committed suicide. This, experts say, points to the fact that the causes of youth suicides are more associated with other factors that need to be studied. Human development index Official statistics say that suicides contribute to 1.87 per cent (1.49 percent males and 0.38 percent females) of total deaths in Kerala. On the one hand, Kerala has enviable achievements in human development that includes physical health and wellbeing, comparable to even the most developed nations. That is why, the experts say, the state cannot afford to have even a narrow rate of prevalence of suicide that reflects mental ill health.







More youths Due to demographic dividend, Kerala has a significant proportion of youths. Therefore, suicide among the youths is important not just as a mental health but also as a development issue, says the study. A significant percentage of victims experienced psychological distress and a feeling of hopelessness. This underscores the importance of fostering mental well-being of youths. The rate of diagnosed depression is slightly higher among males than females. Social support Among the factors influencing suicidal behaviour, the impact of social support stands as a significant protective element. Social support encompasses a spectrum of interpersonal relationships including emotional, instrumental, informational and appraisal support, each contributing uniquely to an individual’s resilience. Emotional support, characterized by empathy, care and companionship, serves as a crucial buffer against the psychological distress that often precedes suicidal thoughts. Biological phenomenon Instrumental support, involving tangible assistance and resources, acts as a practical aid in alleviating stressors that may contribute to suicidal tendencies. According to Kochi-based psychiatrist Thomas Rahel Mathai, the inclination to end one’s own life is a biologically wired phenomenon, with variations based on genetics and the intensity of stressors. “This is why suicide has been a part of human history since its inception,” Mathai said. Listen to them “Understanding their emotions and offering a listening ear might be the key to potential outcomes,” he said. “We engage in discussions about mental health and the factors leading to suicide when such incidents occur. There is a lack of discourse around the stigma faced by individuals who open up about their suicidal tendencies.” The study too indicates that a significant portion of survivors grapple with enduring grief and a profound sense of loss, highlighting that emotional distress stands out as the most detrimental effect of suicide on families. Families in trouble Subsequently, insufficient support and financial crises compound the challenges. While a majority of the families affected by suicide have managed to partially recover from its impact, the process is often incomplete. A substantial percentage of suicides are associated with toxic relationships followed by relationship breakup, blackmailing, rejection and other reasons. Alcohol, drugs “A larger portion of respondents acknowledged that financial crisis contributed ‘to some extent’ to suicide. The study found that a major percentage of suicide victims had addiction towards alcohol, illegal drugs, narcotic substances and other items. “Logic often seems elusive during such times; sharing with someone outside the situation may be the only recourse. But the cries for help, the pain, and the emotional turmoil often go unheard. In our country, attempting suicide was considered a crime not too long ago,” said Mathai. Valuable study The Youth Commission examined more than 800 cases statewide, by roping in 195 student researchers and five experts from November 20 to December 18. “We consider this study to be a noteworthy stride in tackling the mental health challenges faced by the youth in Kerala, with the potential for far-reaching impacts beyond the state,” adds Shajar. “We consider this study to be a noteworthy stride in tackling the mental health challenges faced by the youth in Kerala, with the potential for far-reaching impacts beyond the state,” adds Shajar.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)