Suresh Gopi meets ASHA workers again as row over funds for Kerala escalates

Union Minister Suresh Gopi again met striking ASHA workers in Kerala on Thursday (March 13), but this time with a noticeably different tone. “I am intervening not as a minister, MP or even a BJP leader but as a social activist. I have stood with them from the beginning,” he said.

Acknowledging the workers’ plan to stage a Pongala protest, in line with the famous Attukal temple festival set for Friday, Gopi announced that he would provide them with Pongala pots. He hinted at positive developments from the Union government but urged patience. “I am not blaming the state government either.”



Bid to capitalise on strike

The actor-turned-politician’s remarks suggested an attempt to capitalise on the strike, possibly seeking common ground with the protesters.

The Union minister had visited ASHA workers in Thiruvananthapuram late on the night of March 11 as well, meeting the protesters, backing Union Health Minister JP Nadda’s statements and accusing the Kerala government of misleading them. “I have personally met Nadda and what he said in Parliament is true. The Centre has done its part,” he said.

Gopi’s repeated visits to the strike venue came amid an escalating political row over National Health Mission (NHM) funds for Kerala. CPI MP Santosh Kumar P plans to move a privilege motion against Nadda who he accused of misleading Parliament by claiming that the Centre had cleared all dues to the state and that Kerala had failed to submit utilisation certificates.

“The government of India has given all its dues to Kerala for ASHA workers,” Nadda declared in the Rajya Sabha while announcing an increase in financial incentives for ASHA workers.

Nadda’s claim dismissed

Santosh Kumar refuted this claim, asserting that at least Rs 100 crore remains unpaid. “According to figures presented in the Kerala Assembly last year, the Centre owes the state Rs 100 crore. By claiming otherwise, Nadda has misled the House. We will move a privilege motion against him,” he said.

The delay in payments has severely impacted ASHA workers who have been protesting in Kerala demanding better wages and working conditions.

Minister versus minister

Kerala Health Minister Veena George also challenged Nadda’s statements, alleging that the Centre had withheld funds under the pretext of co-branding health institutions as “Ayushman Arogya Mandirs”.

“The Centre has not provided a single rupee from the cash grant for the last financial year,” she said, adding that Kerala had submitted all required utilisation certificates.

“Out of Rs 826.02 crores due to the state, only Rs 189.15 crores have been released for infrastructure maintenance and in-kind grants. The remaining Rs 636.88 crores, including ASHA workers’ incentives, is still pending.”



Tell-tale letter

The Federal has accessed a copy of the letter sent by Saurabh Jain, joint secretary of the Union health ministry, to Dr Rajan N Khobragade, additional chief secretary of Kerala’s health department, on October 28, 2024.

The letter states that the funds were withheld due to Kerala’s non-compliance with the Ayushman Arogya Mandir branding requirements and have since lapsed, making their release no longer possible. This effectively bunks Nadda’s claim.

The funding dispute is rooted in Kerala’s refusal to comply with branding requirements under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Kerala’s health sector

State officials argue that Kerala’s public health centres (PHCs) are among the best in the country due to sustained state-led investments and do not require Ayushman branding.

“Our PHCs are on par with private hospitals and have been instrumental in achieving high health indicators. We see no reason to rebrand them,” said a health department official.

The ongoing strike by ASHA workers has also drawn sharp criticism from Opposition parties at the state and national levels. Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor, KC Venugopal, and VK Sreekandan staged protests outside Parliament demanding immediate action from the Centre.

Tharoor called ASHA workers “unsung heroes” of India’s healthcare system and criticised both the state and Central governments for failing to address their grievances adequately.

Left attacks Congress

On the other hand, the Left MPs alleged that Congress parliamentarians lacked sincerity on the issue, pointing out that they raised it during Zero Hour -- a time that does not require a formal response from the government.

In contrast, CPI(M) and CPI MPs Dr V Sivadasan and P Santosh Kumar brought it up as an adjournment motion in the Rajya Sabha, compelling Nadda to at least address the matter.



BJP targets Kerala govt

Meanwhile, Kerala BJP president K Surendran demanded an apology from the Kerala government for allegedly spreading “canards” against the Centre.

“The Vijayan government should apologise for misleading ASHA workers into believing that funds were withheld by Delhi when it is clear that they failed to submit utilisation certificates,” he said.

With no resolution in sight, ASHA workers remain on the streets, demanding a monthly honorarium increase from Rs 7,000 to Rs 21,000, formal employment status, and retirement benefits of Rs 5 lakh.