ASHA workers strike: 'Fake' Union health ministry press release has Kerala media grappled

A purported press release attributed to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has thrown Kerala's media into a split, raising serious questions about its authenticity and the potential for political manipulation. Some Malayalam news outlets carried the statement, which sharply criticised the state government’s handling of payments to ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers, Anganwadi workers, and health workers.

The "press statement", dated March 4th, 2025, alleges that the CPI(M)-led Kerala government has been unable to pay the salaries and dues of these essential workers due to "administrative failures" and "incompetence". It further claims that the state government is "blaming the central government to cover up its failures". The release even includes specific figures, stating that the Union Ministry provided Kerala with Rs 938.80 crore, exceeding the allocated Rs 913.24 crore, with an additional Rs 120 crore provided beyond the budgetary allocation. The document concludes by highlighting the Narendra Modi government's commitment to the welfare of ASHA and Anganwadi workers nationwide.

No press release on Ministry's website

However, the press release, which The Federal possesses a copy, has no address or authentication. The emergence of it has been met with widespread scepticism. Sources within the Kerala state health ministry have confirmed that they have verified with officials at the Union Ministry, who have denied issuing any such statement. Crucially, no such press release appears on the Union Ministry's official website or on the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the government’s official channel for disseminating information.

"We immediately contacted Delhi when we saw the release circulating," said a high-ranking source within the Kerala Health Ministry. "They confirmed that no such statement was authorised or released by the Union Ministry."

Adding to the suspicion, several senior journalists in Kerala have expressed doubts about the language and style of the purported press release. Veteran journalist, K J Jacob, noted, "The tone and wording are highly unusual for an official government statement, as it refers to the Union government as the 'Modi Government' and the state government as the 'Pinarayi dispensation'. It is noticeably more aggressive and overtly political than what is typically expected."

What Kerala Health Minister said

The document's claims have also been disputed by state government officials. Kerala's Health Minister, Veena George, issued a statement vehemently denying the allegations, calling the press release "baseless and misleading". She accused the Central government of deliberately withholding funds and creating a false narrative to undermine the state's efforts to support frontline healthcare workers.

“One doesn't need to be a journalist to realise that this does not belong to the Union Health Ministry – basic literacy would suffice. The note on which this news is based does not come from the Union Health Ministry. So, whose is it then?," asked the Health Minister. “That is where one must look for the political motives behind these events. With meticulous planning, this note originated from some social media cell, yet senior journalists reported it without a shred of doubt," said George.

Most of the points in the press release have been lifted verbatim from a BJP statement outlining the key highlights of its national secretary Anil K Antony's press conference held on 22 February, which has been uploaded on the BJP's website.

The ASHA workers’ strike over unpaid wages is already a politically charged issue in Kerala, especially with local self-government elections looming. The appearance of a potentially fabricated press release further complicates the situation, raising concerns that it could be part of a coordinated disinformation campaign.

Here is a copy of the press release claimed to be issued by the Union Health Ministry



